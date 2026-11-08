Charlie Brooks Reveals New Fitness Regime After Hip Pain Diagnosis

EastEnders star Charlie Brooks details her shift to weight-bearing exercises and a 2500 calorie diet to avoid hip replacement surgery, sharing her health transformation.

EastEnders actress Charlie Brooks, aged 45, has disclosed a comprehensive overhaul of her diet and fitness routine triggered by severe hip pain that doctors warned could necessitate a hip replacement. The long-standing soap star revealed that the discomfort was so intense she once considered cutting off her leg, a sentiment that underscored the severity of her physical condition. In response to the diagnosis, medical professionals advised her to abandon high-impact activities, such as running, in favor of weight-bearing exercises to preserve her joint health. This strategic shift in her training regimen has allowed Brooks to maintain her physical strength while addressing the underlying issues that threatened her mobility.

Weight-Bearing Exercises Replace Running

Charlie Brooks has successfully transitioned from her previous high-impact workouts to a structured weight-bearing exercise program designed to protect her hips. While she acknowledged that a hip replacement might still be required in the future, she emphasized that her current routine is yielding significant positive results. Brooks reported feeling stronger, more energized, and healthier in both body and mind since making these changes. The actress explained that as she progresses with her new training, she is able to lift heavier weights and perform more repetitions, which serves as a powerful motivator when she observes her muscles growing and her body changing.

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Diet And Supplement Intake Details

Brooks adheres to a strict daily intake of 2,500 calories to support her altered lifestyle and fitness goals. Her typical day begins with a protein shake and a couple of eggs, providing a substantial start to her morning. For lunch, she often consumes a chilli beef wrap, though her diet also includes rice with avocado, chicken, protein bagels, and a small amount of chocolate. To further enhance her physical performance and well-being, she takes a variety of supplements, including creatine, apple cider vinegar, electrolytes, and fish oil. She also utilizes magnesium to aid her sleep, ensuring her recovery processes are optimized throughout the night.

Remote Trainer And Mental Health Focus

The actress has been working with a remote personal trainer four times a week to ensure her exercises are performed correctly and effectively. This professional guidance has been instrumental in transforming her fitness levels since she began the program. Brooks also places significant emphasis on her mental well-being, incorporating meditation and breathwork into her daily routine. These practices help her manage stress and maintain a positive mindset, which she describes as essential to her overall health journey. By addressing both her physical and mental needs, Brooks has created a holistic approach to staying fit as she approaches her 50s.

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Previous Weight Loss And Body Image Struggles

Charlie Brooks has a complicated history with body image, having previously shed two stone in just two months after filming her fitness DVD, Charlie Brooks' Before & After Workout, in 2005. She admitted that this period was extreme and contributed to an obsession with weight loss that made her feel she was never pretty or healthy enough. Although she does not regret the awareness it gave her about her body, she acknowledged crossing into unhealthy territory. Brooks stated that she is now approximately 70 percent of the way toward achieving full body acceptance, though she occasionally still struggles with feelings of inadequacy.

Health Transformation Since Giving Up Alcohol

Seven years ago, Brooks decided to give up alcohol, a decision that has played a pivotal role in her current health transformation. She explained that making changes to her lifestyle before turning 40 was crucial, as she believed that without these adjustments, her forties would have been significantly more difficult. Brooks described her journey as a game-changer that has made life more colorful and allowed her to live more fully. She noted that while the path has not been perfect, she has rediscovered many things she had forgotten to love, leading to a renewed sense of confidence and self-worth that continues to grow with age.