Charli XCX Unveils Pop‑Punk B‑Side ‘Playboy Bunny’ with Black‑and‑White Paris Video

Charli XCX drops the new B‑side Playboy Bunny, paired with SS26, and shares a minimalist Paris‑set video, highlighting her shift toward rock and unconventional release tactics.

On Saturday May 23 the 33‑year‑old singer‑songwriter Charli XCX took to her social media feed to announce the release of a new pop‑punk track titled Playboy Bunny .

The song is the B‑side to SS26, a single that had been dropped earlier in the week. In her post on the dedicated B‑sides account she wrote that the video for Playboy Bunny was shot the day after the SS26 session and that she was honestly hungover while filming, adding a playful xx at the end.

The announcement was accompanied by a short clip of the video, which is currently only available on Instagram, and the artist promised that the track will also appear on a limited‑edition 7‑inch vinyl paired with SS26. The minimalist black‑and‑white video follows Charli as she wanders the streets of Paris in a series of sleek, high‑fashion looks.

She appears with a ponytail, a stark white jacket and black trousers, strolling past the iconic Eiffel Tower, pausing at a sidewalk café, and weaving through bustling crowds. Over a fast‑paced guitar riff she delivers the line All my music sounds the same well that’s because I made it, followed by a chant to write a song like the Playboy Bunny. The visual style is deliberately stripped back, focusing on her movement through the cityscape rather than elaborate production design.

The clip, which runs just under two minutes, is meant to complement the raw energy of the track and emphasize the contrast between the two songs on the vinyl release. In a short note posted to the same account Charli explained why Playboy Bunny was chosen as the B‑side to SS26. She said the two tracks are intentionally opposite, functioning as a kind of mirror that showcases divergent sonic textures.

While SS26 leans toward a more polished pop‑rock sound, Playboy Bunny embraces a grittier, punk‑infused vibe. She hinted that the B‑sides will not be available on mainstream streaming services, though she left the door open for a future change. The release follows the earlier single Rock Music, which marked a clear pivot away from the dance‑floor beats that had defined much of her recent output.

In that track she declared that the dance floor is dead and announced that her upcoming seventh studio album, still untitled, will explore a rock‑centric direction. Charli’s latest moves underscore her willingness to experiment across genres and to use unconventional release strategies, such as pairing contrasting tracks on physical formats, to keep fans engaged while she prepares the full album launch later this year





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Charli XCX Playboy Bunny SS26 B‑Side Paris Video

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