Charli xcx headlines the musical lineup for Saturday Night Live on December 19, performing alongside Andrew De Niro as host. Details on the episode air date and streaming options.

Charli xcx is set to headline the musical lineup for the upcoming season of Saturday Night Live, scheduled to air on December 19. The pop star will perform on the episode hosted by Andrew De Niro, marking her first appearance on the long-running comedy sketch series. This performance adds to a year that has seen the artist achieve significant commercial and critical success across multiple platforms.

Charli Xcx Musical Guest Lineup

Charli xcx joins a roster of major musical guests for the 2026 season of Saturday Night Live. She is scheduled to perform on the episode featuring Andrew De Niro as the host. This episode will broadcast on NBC and stream live on Peacock on December 19. The performance comes shortly after she released her latest project which included the hit single Brand New Chanel$.

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Amanda Seyfried Hosts New Episode

Amanda Seyfried makes her debut as a host for the Saturday Night Live episode airing on December 5. She will be joined on stage by musical guest Don Toliver, who is also appearing on the show for the first time. Seyfried is currently promoting her acclaimed supporting role in Nathan Fielder's documentary about Elizabeth Holmes. The documentary has received significant awards attention and is generating buzz during the awards circuit.

De Niro Returns To Host Sketches

Andrew De Niro will host the Saturday Night Live episode on December 19, which will air the day after Charli xcx's performance. This appearance marks De Niro's fourth time hosting the late-night sketch comedy program. His episode features Charli xcx as the musical guest, highlighting the star's growing presence in both music and film this year. De Niro has a long history with the show and continues to draw high viewership ratings.

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Other Guest Appearances Details

The 2026 season of Saturday Night Live includes several other notable guests and musical acts. Owen Wilson, Skyler Gisondo, Beanie Feldstein, and Cole Escola are also listed as part of the cast for upcoming episodes. These appearances contribute to the diverse lineup that the show typically features during its seasonal run. Fans can expect a mix of comedy legends and breakout stars in the coming weeks.

Airing Schedule And Streaming Info

New episodes of Saturday Night Live return with broadcasts on December 5 at 11:30 p.m. ET and 8:30 p.m. PT. Every episode in the season will be available for live viewing on NBC and can be livestreamed on Peacock. This dual platform strategy ensures wide accessibility for audiences across different time zones. Viewers should tune in to watch the performances by Charli xcx and Don Toliver on their respective air dates.