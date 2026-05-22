Charli XCX's 'SS26' Song and Music Video: A High-Fashion, Cancel-Culture Satire

Charli XCX's new song and music video, 'SS26,' is a high-fashion, cancel-culture satire that explores the intersection of style, substance, and the current state of the world. The video features the singer/songwriter walking the Paris runways in a series of high-fashion looks as she sings lyrics about both style and substance. The song also includes a nod to the cancel-culture news cycle and the impact of social media on personal privacy.

Charli XCX is on a 'runway that goes straight to hell' for her new ' SS26 ' song and music video , which arrived Thursday night (May 21).

For the music video - directed by Torso from a concept by Charli - the singer/songwriter walks the Paris runways in a series of high-fashion looks as she sings lyrics about both style and substance.

'Spring Summer ’26/ When the world is gonna end, no hope for any of it/ Yeah, we’re walking on a runway that goes straight to hell/ Nothing’s gonna save us, not music, fashion, or film. ' In the second verse, Charli has some fun with the cancel-culture news cycle, singing, 'I was hacked, it got taken out of context, obviously/ But I didn't do it, even if I did, wrote a really good notes app apology.

' 'SS26' arrives two weeks after the release of 'Rock Music,' the first taste of Charli’s seventh studio album, which doesn’t yet have a title or release date. Following her buzzy comeback with 2024’s album, Charli announced her intent to pivot away from the dance genre on 'Rock Music,' singing: 'I think the dance floor is dead/ So now we’re making rock music.

' This seems to arrive on July 3. The Queen of Pop declared in an Instagram post this week: 'If your Dance floor feels dead, maybe you’re playing the wrong music.





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Charli XCX SS26 Music Video High-Fashion Cancel-Culture Dance Genre Rock Music Paris Runways Social Media Personal Privacy

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