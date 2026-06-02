Charli XCX Announces New Album 'Music, Fashion, Film' Featuring John Cale, Marc Jacobs, and Martin Scorsese on Cover

Charli XCX reveals details for her upcoming album 'Music, Fashion, Film', set for release on July 24, 2026. The cover features John Cale, Marc Jacobs, and Martin Scorsese. The album will include 11 songs and has a runtime of 30 minutes and 5 seconds. The artist explains why it's not a Brat sequel.

Charli XCX has officially announced her next studio album titled Music, Fashion, Film, scheduled for release on July 24, 2026. The artist revealed the album cover on June 1, 2026, via an Instagram post.

The artwork features three iconic figures: musician John Cale, fashion designer Marc Jacobs, and filmmaker Martin Scorsese, each representing the respective fields in the album's title. The cover was photographed by Aidan Zamiri, who previously worked with Charli on music videos for songs like 360, Guess featuring Billie Eilish, and Rock Music. This marks the second consecutive Charli XCX album not to feature her own image on the cover, following the critically acclaimed Brat.

The album will consist of 11 songs with a total runtime of 30 minutes and 5 seconds. It is available for pre-order now. Music, Fashion, Film follows Charli's soundtrack for the film Wuthering Heights, directed by Emerald Fennell, which was released in February 2026. In an interview earlier this year, Charli discussed why this project is not a sequel to Brat.

She explained that making another dance-leaning album would have felt sad and difficult. Instead, she and her collaborators aimed to create something that felt analogue yet filtered through their unique perspective, ensuring nothing felt too macho. She expressed excitement in flipping the form and acknowledged that while some fans might be bothered by the shift, she remains unfazed. The album's thematic focus on three cultural pillars-music, fashion, and film-reflects Charli's own interdisciplinary career.

By featuring Cale, Jacobs, and Scorsese, she pays homage to figures who have shaped these industries. John Cale, a founding member of The Velvet Underground, is a legendary musician and producer. Marc Jacobs is a renowned fashion designer known for his influence on contemporary style. Martin Scorsese is one of the most celebrated film directors of all time.

The choice of these three individuals suggests that the album may explore the intersections of these art forms, possibly incorporating elements from each. Fans have been buzzing since the announcement, speculating about the sound and guest features. Charli's decision to omit herself from the cover for a second time indicates a deliberate artistic statement. It shifts the focus from her persona to the broader cultural icons and the themes they represent.

The minimalist yet striking cover, photographed by Zamiri, has already become a talking point. With a concise 30-minute runtime, the album promises a focused and impactful listening experience. As the release date approaches, more details are expected to emerge, including potential singles and collaborations. Charli has a history of pushing boundaries in pop music, and Music, Fashion, Film seems poised to continue that trend.

In her Instagram announcement, Charli expressed love for her fans and excitement for the new project. The pre-order includes limited edition vinyl and merchandise. She also shared that the album explores themes of creativity, identity, and the fusion of art forms. The tracklist has not been revealed yet, but the titles are expected to reflect the album's eclectic nature.

Charli has been teasing the album on social media with cryptic posts, building anticipation. Critics have noted that this album could define a new era for her, moving away from the hyperpop sound of Brat into more nuanced territory. With a runtime similar to that of classic albums, Charli aims to deliver a concise yet rich musical statement. The album's production involved a range of collaborators, though specific names have not been disclosed.

Charli has been working closely with producers to craft a sound that blends live instrumentation with electronic elements, creating a unique sonic landscape. She emphasized that the project is deeply personal and represents a new chapter in her artistic journey. As the release date nears, fans eagerly await more information about the album's direction and potential surprises





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