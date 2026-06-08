Charli XCX announces ‘Music Fashion Film Tour,’ two NYC shows. Get tickets

The “Brat” hitmaker will rock the Barclays Center on Sept. 14 and 15.

just announced she’s striking out on her ‘Music, Fashion, Film Tour’ at arenas all over North America this fall with special guest Undertones. While out and about, the “Brat” hitmaker will make two stops at Brooklyn ’s Barclays Center .

They’re scheduled to take place on: The run of shows comes in support of XCX’s upcoming album “Music, Fashion, Film,” which hits shelves on July 24 and sports a cover adorned with John Cale, Marc Jacobs and Martin Scorsese. Ahead of the 11-track record’s release, she dropped a pair of singles: the jittery “Rock Music” and hypnotic “SS26.

” In addition to hitting arenas on the ‘Music, Fashion, Film’ outing, the three-time Grammy winner is also headlining a trio of festivals this year.attended one of her two Barclays Center concerts from that jaunt and claimed a ‘Brat’ show “felt more like a rave than a concert, a sweaty club instead of an arena. ” “No doubt — there was an infectious party atmosphere that made the show feel intimate and the singer feel accessible.

” Tickets officially go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 12 at 1 pm local time through Ticketmaster but are available now on trusted secondary market sites like SeatGeek. We only recommend sites with a 100% buyer guarantee, so you know your transaction is safe and your tickets will arrive on time. Where is Charli XCX performing on her 2026 ‘Music, Fashion, Film Tour’?

Skrillex, Rüfüs Du Sol, Lorde, Sofi Tukker, Young MikoOn May 4, 2025, Charli XCX headlined at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Set List FM reported these were the songs she performed that day:isn’t exactly “rock music” but has the sneering attitude that makes the genre so great. Around the 40-second mark, the beat reaches towering, marching band-like heights before the groove resets. Doesn’t matter though; by that time, you’ll be fully onboard with this unique bop.

Although this tune doesn’t quite reach the soaring highs of “Rock Music,” it’s a surprisingly chill departure from her uptempo work on “Brat” . At all ‘Music, Fashion, Film’ shows, XCX will be joined by American singer-songwriter Underscores. The 26-year-old’s music is a blend of disparate genres like hyperpop, pop-punk, dubstep, indie pop, rock, and Midwest emo. Notable tracks from her back catalog include the dreamy “harvest sky” and headbanger “Music.

” To hear for yourself, you can find Underscores’ complete discography, New York Post live events reporter. Levy stays up-to-date on all the latest tour announcements from your favorite musical artists and comedians, as well as Broadway openings, sporting events and more live shows – and finds great ticket prices online. Since he started his tenure at the Post in 2022, Levy hasof SNL fame, to name a few.

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