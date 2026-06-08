Charli XCX Announces 2026 Fall Concert Tour

Charli XCX will bring her 'Music, Fashion, Film Tour' to 11 North American cities this fall, including San Diego and Los Angeles.

Charli XCX , at center in blue, will perform in San Diego as part of here 2026 fall concert tour . She is shown here on stage during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards n Los Angeles.

Three-time 2025 Grammy Award-winner and “Brat Summer” star Charli XCX will bring her “Music, Fashion, Film Tour” to 11 North American cities this fall, including San Diego and Los Angeles. The tour, announced Monday morning, takes its name from the British singer, songwriter and producer’s upcoming new album, which will be released July 24.

It features a cover photo of iconic film director Martin Scorsese, fashion designer Marc Jacobs and Velvet Underground band co-founder John Cale. The tour opens Sept. 11 in Philadelphia and concludes Oct. 23 in Las Vegas. It includes an Oct. 14 concert at San Diego’s Viejas Arena and Oct. 17 and 18 shows at Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Born Charlotte Emma Aitchison, Charli XCX stars in “The Moment,” a 2026 concert tour film “mockumentary.

” She has performed in San Diego multiple times, starting in 2014 and 2015 . Tickets for the “Music, Fashion, Film Tour” tour will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 12, at 1 p.m. PT atTickets for Charli XCX’s Viejas Arena concert in San Diego are priced from $48.90 to $244.14.

A limited number of $20 “angel tickets” will become available in August. Seat locations for these non-transferable tickets will be assigned at random — some may be in the sections farthest away from the stage in each venue or have obstructed views. Their location won’t be disclosed until the tickets are picked up on the day of the show.

There will also be a limited number of premium charity tickets, located in the first five rows of each venue, for each show. Fifty percent of the net proceeds from each of those premium tickets will benefit the nonprofit Transgender Law Center’s work advocating for the rights and safety of transgender people.





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