Charli D'Amelio surprised fans by joining KATSEYE on stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to perform the Gabriela choreography during their Wildworld Tour concert.

Charli D'Amelio appeared as a surprise guest at the KATSEYE concert held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 22, 2026. The global social media star joined the nine-piece girl group on stage to perform the choreography for their Billboard Hot 100 track, Gabriela. Her appearance highlighted her long-standing support for the group and added a viral moment to the Wildworld Tour stop.

D'Amelio Performs Gabriela Choreography With Group

During the performance, the girl group invited D'Amelio to the stage to dance alongside member Daniela. The TikToker, who gained initial fame through dance videos on her platform, seamlessly integrated into the routine. She successfully executed the chorus movements of Gabriela, maintaining synchronization with the pop group throughout the segment. Audience members, including several children brought onto the stage, watched as the influencer displayed her dance capabilities alongside the professional performers.

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Daniela celebrated the collaboration by cheering and hugging D'Amelio immediately after the song concluded. The arena audience responded with loud applause as the special guest made her entrance. This performance demonstrated the crossover appeal of digital influencers in live music settings, blending social media fame with traditional pop concert experiences.

Group Status and Megan's Health Recovery

The Los Angeles shows marked a significant milestone for the group as they appeared to be at full strength. Megan, a member who had recently suffered a concussion, was seen dancing freely without the dark sunglasses she had worn during previous appearances. Her recovery from the injury, which forced the cancellation of three shows in early November, appeared complete as she rejoined the complex choreography without hesitation.

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Previous performances in Austin, Texas, on November 10, 2026, showed Megan seated on a raised chair due to her health condition. She had worn sunglasses to shield her eyes while gradually easing back into movement. The contrast between her cautious return in Texas and her energetic performance in Los Angeles underscores the rapid pace of her recovery. The group, which currently operates with reduced membership due to the hiatuses of Manon and Sophia, used these shows to demonstrate their resilience.

Upcoming Tour Dates and Global Schedule

The concert in Los Angeles was the second of two Wildworld Tour stops in the city. The previous night featured a guest appearance by Camila Cabello, highlighting the star-studded nature of the tour legs in California. These performances served as a platform to showcase the group's current dynamic and their ability to deliver high-energy shows despite personnel changes.

KATSEYE has three remaining concert dates scheduled for 2026 to conclude the North American segment of their tour. The final stop in this region is set for November 28, 2026, in Mexico City. Following the completion of the North American leg, the group is preparing to embark on a new international phase of their tour.

Future performances will take the group to Asia, Australia, and New Zealand in early 2027. These upcoming dates will allow the group to expand their global reach and connect with fans in new markets. The collaboration with D'Amelio in Los Angeles serves as a prominent example of their strategy to engage diverse audiences through high-profile guest appearances and viral moments.