On 'FOX NFL Kickoff,' analyst Charles Woodson addressed the rift between Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy, his former teammate and coach.

The Aaron Rodgers-Mike McCarthy saga continues to dominate the headlines heading into Sunday’s slate of NFL games. There’s nobody better positioned to explain the fallout than someone who played alongside Rodgers and under McCarthy.

On"FOX NFL Kickoff," analyst Charles Woodson, who spent seven seasons in Green Bay with Rodgers and McCarthy, addressed the ongoing rift.

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"I thought that Aaron Rodgers made it personal," Woodson said. "I thought he made it a personal attack on Mike McCarthy. They’re together every day for the course of the year and spend the most time together, and it feels like he was making a case against Mike McCarthy the whole time.