Charles Leclerc and Alexandra's Wedding and Cannes Film Festival Appearance

Formula One star Charles Leclerc and new wife Alexandra looked loved-up as they hit the red carpet at the screening of the film A Woman’s Life in Cannes on Wednesday. The Ferrari driver and the influencer, who tied the knot in a stunning wedding in Monaco earlier this year, dressed to impress as they hit the star-studded event during Cannes Film Festival.

Formula One star Charles Leclerc and new wife Alexandra looked loved-up as they hit the red carpet at the screening of the film A Woman’s Life in Cannes on Wednesday.

The Ferrari driver, 28, and the influencer, 24, who tied the knot in a stunning wedding in Monaco earlier this year, dressed to impress as they hit the star-studded event during Cannes Film Festival. Charles cut a dapper figure in a black tuxedo which he paired with a crisp white shirt and black bow tie. The hunk added a pair of trendy black sunglasses as he posed with his glamorous wife Alex who stunned in a pink strapless gown.

The model looked sensational in the dazzling number which boasted a corset top and cascaded down into a tiered skirt. Styling her dark tresses in a sleek up do, Alex accessorised with a simple dazzling necklace and matching earrings. The couple looked happier than ever as they chatted on the red carpet before cozying up to pose for photos.

In February, Charles tied the knot with Alex in a picturesque wedding in Monaco - just one week before the 2026 Formula One season started. The newlyweds were driving off in a vintage Ferrari on a picturesque coastal road in snaps shared on social media. Alex looked gorgeous in a white lace off the shoulder gown while the Monaco-born driver was decked out in a white suit.

Following the big day, Charles revealed a number of details in a social media video, showing off Alex's dress, the exchanging of the rings and their dog, Leo, in attendance. Footage also showed the couple being greeted and congratulated by their guests, with another video showing the couple driving in the Ferrari. It was a 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa, which costs around £9million, driven by the eight-time Grand Prix winner.

He also posted on X: 'A day we'll forever remember. Part one is done and part 2 will be next year with all of our close ones.

' Charles had announced his engagement to his other half only last November, meaning there was a quick turnaround for the wedding. The driver shared the news on Instagram, captioning an array of romantic photos 'Mr and Mrs Leclerc', which included Leo - who is fast becoming popular with F1 fans in his own right. Charles had been in two high-profile relationships before. He dated Italian model Giada Gianna for four years, with the couple splitting up in 2019.

And after that, the Formula 1 star was with famous architect Charlotte Sine, breaking up in December 2022





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