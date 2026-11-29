French Ambassador Charles Kushner breaks with Trump administration's negative view of Europe and addresses antisemitic attacks on his grandson in Paris.

Charles Kushner, the seventy-two-year-old real estate magnate and father of Jared Kushner who is married to Ivanka Trump, has recently entered into a notable public disagreement with the highest levels of the United States administration regarding the current state of Europe.

In a candid interview with The New Yorker, the French ambassador to the United States distanced himself from the increasingly hostile and pessimistic rhetoric emanating from the White House and the Vice President's office. This divergence marks a significant shift, as Kushner revealed deeply personal experiences with rising antisemitism in Paris, including an incident where he witnessed his own grandson being subjected to verbal abuse while wearing religious headwear.

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Kushner Challenges Views On France Stability

These revelations provide a stark human element to the political tensions, highlighting how the ideological clash between the Trump administration and European allies extends beyond policy into the realm of personal safety and societal cohesion. The core of the disagreement centers on the characterization of Europe's stability and the causes of recent civil unrest in France.

Vice President JD Vance previously shocked European leaders by suggesting that the continent's greatest danger was not external threats from Russia or China, but rather internal decay, a sentiment echoed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth who criticized European nations for what he termed pathological free-riding. However, Kushner explicitly rejected this assessment, stating that he has not observed evidence of the terminal decline that his political superiors claim to see.

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Furthermore, when President Trump attributed the violent riots that swept through France in October to Islam and mass migration, Kushner refused to endorse such broad generalizations. Instead, he described the protesters as professional demonstrators and expressed deep sympathy for the small business owners who suffered devastating losses during the looting and vandalism, emphasizing that the primary American objective should remain the safety of its citizens rather than assigning cultural blame.

Kushner Family Faces Personal Antisemitism Threats

Beyond the political disputes, the narrative is underscored by a disturbing surge in antisemitic hostility that has directly impacted the Kushner family. The ambassador recounted a chilling incident in Paris where he and his grandson were met with shouts of anti-Jewish slurs immediately upon leaving their residence. This personal trauma appears to have influenced his diplomatic stance, as he reportedly persuaded the President to grant refugee status to French Jews facing persecution.

Despite his family's deep ties to the White House, Kushner's focus on protecting Jewish communities and his refusal to adopt the administration's harsh views on European society have placed him at odds with both domestic political leaders and French officials, including President Emmanuel Macron. This unique position highlights the complex interplay between personal family history, diplomatic duty, and the polarized political landscape of the current administration, illustrating how individual experiences can challenge official state narratives in profound ways.