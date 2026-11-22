Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson clarifies that blockchain utility is distinct from market price, addressing community frustration as ADA falls 95% from its peak.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has issued a forceful rebuttal to mounting community criticism regarding the practical utility and development speed of the Cardano blockchain. This direct intervention addresses growing frustration among holders as the native digital asset, ADA, has suffered a devastating 95% collapse from its historical all-time high of $3.09. The intense confrontation emerged following a viral post on the social media platform X that mocked the network's progress, prompting Hoskinson to step in with a clear message about the distinction between market value and technological capability.

Hoskinson explicitly stated that current market valuation does not equate to the actual technological capability or real-world utility of the network. He argued that the severe price drop reflects transient market sentiment rather than the true state of the underlying infrastructure. He pointed to Solana as a primary comparative example, noting that the competitor network offers a significantly improved product today for many more people despite its own historical price fluctuations. He emphasized that Cardano is also an infinitely better product now than in the past, serving a broader user base regardless of short-term chart movements.

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The initial trigger for this defensive stance was a joke posted by an X user claiming that the highly anticipated video game Grand Theft Auto 6 was released before a fully functional Cardano blockchain existed. This remark galvanized frustrated community members who are visibly exhausted by the perceived slow pace of development and the inability to rebound from the current market slump. One user questioned if all previous development efforts were failures, expressing deep disappointment with the ongoing debate and lack of tangible results.

Hoskinson responded with visible irritation to the community backlash, telling users he was tired of hearing such comments and asserting that the technology continues to advance despite the noise. He stated directly that Cardano works, rejecting the notion that the network is a scam or that every step taken by the foundation has failed. He criticized the sentiment that a lack of price recovery equates to total project failure, stating that the people spreading such negativity are ignoring the substantial work done to improve the platform.

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Current market data illustrates the severity of the downturn affecting the digital asset and the broader cryptocurrency sector. According to CoinGlass data, ADA is trading at approximately 0.14 dollars per unit, reflecting a 95.4% loss from its all-time high of 3.09 dollars set in September 2021. Since the beginning of 2026, the asset has lost roughly 57 percent of its value, placing it among the worst-performing major cryptocurrencies in the current market environment. On November 21, the price briefly dipped toward 0.13 dollars during a broader market sell-off that also impacted assets like NEAR Protocol, ChainLink, and Litecoin.

Despite the current bearish environment, Hoskinson has consistently urged holders to maintain their perspective on the long-term trajectory of the project. He previously reassured the community that the difficult period of hate and market madness would eventually pass, predicting that stakeholders would feel satisfied with the progress once the next year arrives. He reiterated that short-term market performance should not be conflated with the progress of blockchain technology over the long run, emphasizing that adoption and utility are the true metrics of success.

Looking ahead, the foundation is preparing for the Synopsis Edition 7 International Online Summit, which is scheduled to take place between December 14 and December 20, 2026. This event is expected to further outline the roadmap and technological advancements for the ecosystem, providing a platform to demonstrate the practical applications and improvements that have been developed. Hoskinson remains confident that these future developments will validate the long-term vision of the project, regardless of current price action or social media criticism.

The ongoing tension highlights the challenges faced by long-term blockchain projects during extended market downturns. While price volatility creates significant pressure on community sentiment, founders like Hoskinson continue to prioritize technical upgrades and ecosystem growth over short-term market reactions. The upcoming summit will serve as a critical juncture for the Cardano community to evaluate whether the technological advancements match their expectations after years of development and market scrutiny.