Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson asserts his role is fulfilled after building a decentralized ecosystem. He highlights the network's growth from a $72 million start to a $100 billion peak.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has firmly stated that his work on the blockchain project is complete. During a recent Ask Me Anything session, Hoskinson confirmed that the development roadmap for the network has been finalized. He rejected interpretations that his comments signaled a project failure or that he was abandoning the platform. Hoskinson emphasized that the core technical infrastructure has been successfully delivered to the community.

Roadmap Completion and Development Status

Charles Hoskinson addressed the speculation surrounding his latest statements by clarifying the technical achievements of the Cardano network. He explained that the creation of a fully decentralized, recursively self-improving ecosystem was the primary objective. The founder noted that the project has established a community-led treasury and initiated a formal constitution. He described the current state of the blockchain as the most decentralized cryptocurrency available on the planet.

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According to Hoskinson, the transition from a founder-led development phase to a community-owned system marks the end of his specific job. He pointed to the implementation of an on-chain governance system as a key milestone in this process. The Cardano team successfully involved the entire community in the creation of this governance structure. This shift ensures that the network can improve itself without relying on central authority figures.

Financial Growth From Initial Crowdsale

Charles Hoskinson provided historical financial data to illustrate the massive valuation increase of the Cardano ecosystem. He recalled the initial crowdsale conducted in 2015 to sell ADA tokens into the Japanese market. The price for each ADA token was less than 0.2 cents during this initial phase. Bitcoin was utilized as the settlement system for these transactions, with investors buying in yen.

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The total amount of money raised during the 2015 Japanese crowdsale was exactly $72 million. On-chain records still exist to verify this specific financial tranche. Charles Hoskinson contrasted this initial figure with the network's subsequent market performance. He highlighted that the valuation grew from that $72 million starting point to an all-time high of $100 billion.

Cardano reached its all-time high price of $3.09 on September 2, 2021. This price point corresponded to the peak market capitalization of nearly $100 billion. Following this peak, the market valuation of Cardano decreased. The current market valuation sits at $6.03 billion. Hoskinson argued that a $6 billion valuation represents significant growth from the initial $72 million investment.

Community Response to Deflation Claims

Charles Hoskinson acknowledged a barrage of negative comments and criticism following his recent remarks. Some observers speculated that he had failed in his mission or that Cardano was a dead project. Hoskinson denied these claims, maintaining that there is no ambiguity in his statements regarding the project's success. He viewed the criticism as a misunderstanding of the project's maturity and decentralization.

The founder dismissed narratives that the cryptocurrency was destroyed or obsolete. He pointed to the $6 billion valuation as evidence of enduring value and utility. Hoskinson stressed that the network has not collapsed but has instead matured into a stable, decentralized entity. He believes the current market position reflects a healthy, albeit corrected, valuation after the previous all-time high.

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Legacy and Future Governance Structures

Charles Hoskinson detailed the specific deliverables that signify the completion of his role with Cardano. He highlighted the establishment of a community-owned treasury that reached a value of $4 billion at its peak. This financial asset is managed by the community rather than the founding team. The creation of this treasury is a central component of the project's decentralized philosophy.

The founder also emphasized the importance of the written constitution established for the network. This document serves as the legal and operational framework for the community-led governance. By writing the constitution and implementing on-chain voting mechanisms, Hoskinson ensured long-term sustainability. He stated that these elements allow the network to function independently of any single individual.

In summary, Charles Hoskinson maintains that the Cardano blockchain has achieved its foundational goals. The transition to a fully decentralized and recursively self-improving system marks the conclusion of his primary responsibilities. While market fluctuations have occurred since the 2021 peak, the underlying infrastructure remains robust. The project continues to operate with a community-driven treasury and governance structure that Hoskinson considers a complete success.