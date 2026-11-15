Charles & Camilla Reportedly ‘Pulling Further Apart’ Amid Reports Of ‘Incredibly Tense’ Marriage—‘Absolutely Exhausted’

Is this the end for them?

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People tend to hyperfixate on all the small things, and high-profile couples sometimes end up facing, Charles has an approval rating of 58 percent, while Camilla’s is 42 percent. Meanwhile, Prince William holds a rating of 74 percent, and Kate Middleton’s is at a solid 72 percent.

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“They’re working themselves into the ground, only to be reminded at every turn that William and Kate are the ones everyone seems to love. ” Reportedly, Camilla isn’t pleased with that narrative.

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“That’s a bitter pill to swallow, especially for Camilla, who’s always been sensitive about being compared to Kate,” the insider added. “She’s absolutely exhausted right now, and things haven’t exactly been wonderful between her and Charles either. ” This, along with several other factors—former Prince Andrew’s scandals, Princess Diana’s brother new memoir, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return to the UK—have led to changes in Charles and Camilla’s relationship.

Related: Charles Reportedly Blindsided by Diana’s Brother’s ‘Damaging Allegations’ After Claims the King Sounded ‘Giddily Excited’ When His Ex Died “They’re both under so much pressure,” the source told the outlet.

“And instead of leaning on each other, they seem to be pulling further apart. Even when they are together, they’re short-tempered with each other. People are starting to worry about the state of their marriage, and these awful poll results are only making things worse. ”recently reported that things are currently “incredibly tense between Charles and Camilla because Charles Spencer’s book has dragged up a chapter of their lives that they both desperately wanted to leave behind.

” “Charles is absolutely furious that these allegations are being discussed again, and it’s apparently becoming almost impossible for him to think about anything else,” an insider said.

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“But Camilla is struggling too, and what really frustrates her is that everything seems to revolve around how Charles is feeling. ” Being the one everyone leans on can get tiresome.

“She’s expected to be the one who keeps him calm and reassures him that everything will eventually blow over, but she’s dealing with her own humiliation and upset. It’s creating a great deal of resentment between them because neither feels the other fully appreciates what they’re going through. The explosive claims in Spencer’s new book really are stretching their marriage to the limit.

”‘Lonely’ Harry’s UK Move Faces New Questions After Sources Revealed the Real Reason He’s ‘Paranoid’— ‘Those Days Are Over’Privacy Policy . We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services.

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