Charles Bronson Sings for Mother Ahead of Parole Hearing

Notorious inmate Charles Bronson performs a song for his mother as his ninth parole hearing concludes today, raising questions about his potential release after decades in custody.

Charles Bronson, the 73-year-old convicted armed robber known for his violent history and long incarceration, has submitted his ninth bid for freedom. His latest parole hearing is scheduled to conclude on November 3, marking a significant moment in a legal saga that has spanned nearly half a century. The inmate, whose birth name is Michael Gordon Peterson, has spent the majority of his adult life behind bars, with most of those years defined by solitary confinement and high-security isolation.

Song Dedication To Mother Eira Peterson

In a video recorded behind bars at HMP Long Lartin in April of the previous year, Bronson is seen performing the Louis Armstrong classic "What a Wonderful World." He dedicates the performance to his 96-year-old mother, Eira Peterson, who has been unable to visit him for several years due to poor health. The footage captures the inmate addressing her directly with familial warmth, using the affectionate nickname "Duchess" to greet her.

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Bronson opens the recording by acknowledging the nine-year gap since they last saw each other. He tells his mother, "I forget you're always in me heart, always will be," while recalling their turbulent past with a sense of reconciliation. The inmate expresses optimism about his future, stating that his life is "all downhill now" in a metaphorical sense, suggesting his struggles are behind him and he is on his way to a peaceful resolution.

He promises his mother they will soon share tea and apple pie together. The emotional weight of the message is underscored by his statement that he is on his way to seeing her again. One of his lawyers has reinforced this optimism, telling reporters that Bronson holds high hopes for seeing his mother within the current year, provided the Parole Board grants his release.

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Movement To HMP Wakefield And Legal Context

The video of Bronson singing was captured shortly before he was transferred to HMP Wakefield, a facility commonly referred to as "Monster Mansion" due to its reputation for housing the most dangerous inmates in the United Kingdom. This transfer occurred after his time at HMP Long Lartin, marking another chapter in his journey through the prison system. His recent legal proceedings began in February of this year with an initial review, which later progressed to the oral hearing that is concluding today.

Bronson's journey through the penal system has been complex and fraught with interruptions. After his initial jailing in 1974 at the age of 21 for armed robbery, he was briefly released in 1987 and again five years later. However, he has remained in prison continuously since his return to custody in 1993. This current period of detention represents a significant portion of his life, having started his incarceration at age 22 in 1974 and continuing well into his seventh decade of life.

Prison Service Response And Inmate Testimony

The Prison Service has issued a stern reminder regarding security protocols in light of the video's existence. A spokesperson emphasized that it is completely unacceptable for offenders to use mobile phones while in custody. They stated that anyone caught breaking these rules faces tough punishments, which can include additional time behind bars. The spokesperson also reiterated that thoughts remain with the victims of Bronson's horrific crimes, maintaining a firm stance on the severity of his past actions.

Despite the official reprimand, a fellow inmate who recorded the video chose to remain anonymous but described Bronson as having "a heart of gold." This witness argued that the performance demonstrates the inmate's humanity, countering the public perception of him as a "monster." The juxtaposition of the official disciplinary warning and the inmate's testimonial highlights the divided perspectives surrounding Bronson's character and his potential for rehabilitation.

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History Of Violence And Hostage Situations

Charles Bronson developed a fearsome reputation during his decades of incarceration, characterized by attacks on prisoners and staff, rooftop protests, and a series of high-profile hostage sieges. He has stated that he took 11 hostages in nine separate confrontations with officials throughout his career. These incidents have included holding prison governors, doctors, and other staff members captive in dangerous situations.

A particularly notable incident occurred in 1999 at HMP Hull, where Bronson held art teacher Phil Danielson hostage for 44 hours. During this ordeal, Mr. Danielson was tied up, assaulted, and threatened with improvised weapons. Bronson received an indefinite life sentence for this act of false imprisonment in February 2000, although the minimum term attached to that sentence expired in February 2003.

His most recent conviction for a violent offense followed an attack on a prison governor in 2014. During a public Parole Board hearing in March 2023, Bronson attempted to convince the panel that he was no longer dangerous. He made jokes about eating "more porridge than Goldilocks and the Three Bears" to lighten the mood, insisting he was tired of prison life. However, the panel concluded that his risk could not be safely managed outside a high-security prison, leading to the continued detention and the current hearing.