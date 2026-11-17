Britain's most notorious prisoner Charles Bronson remains incarcerated after his ninth parole hearing. The Parole Board cited ongoing violence and public safety risks in rejecting the 73-year-old's release request.

Charles Bronson, widely recognized as Britain's most dangerous prisoner, will remain behind bars following his ninth parole hearing. The Parole Board formally rejected the 73-year-old inmate's application for release, determining that he continues to pose an unacceptable risk to the public. This decision ensures that Michael Peterson, known to the world by his chosen alias, will not return to society despite his repeated requests for freedom.

The inmate has spent the vast majority of his 52-year imprisonment history in high-security facilities or solitary confinement. His record includes a history of violent attacks on prison staff, rooftop protests, and multiple hostage sieges. The Parole Board panel reviewed extensive evidence regarding his behavior and concluded that releasing him would endanger citizens and correctional officers alike.

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Board Details Mechanism For Rejection

Michael Peterson, legally known by his birth name, presented his case to the three-member Parole Board panel earlier this month. Although he did not attend the hearing in person, he communicated through his legal representatives. The board stated that Peterson continues to struggle with trusting people in authority positions. They noted that while there were some positive reports regarding his engagement with staff and insight into past violence, these were outweighed by negative indicators.

The panel explicitly cited further incidents of violence against both staff and other prisoners as evidence of his continued danger. They found that the evidence indicated a lack of motivation to abide by prison rules. The board determined that his limited progress while in custody meant his risk could not be safely managed outside of a high-security prison environment. Consequently, they did not recommend a transfer to open conditions either.

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Three members of staff responsible for monitoring Bronson provided oral evidence during the proceedings. None of these staff members, nor the prison psychologist who wrote supporting reports, supported his release. The collective professional assessment highlighted that his behavior had remained mixed and unstable. The Parole Board relied heavily on these expert testimonies to form their conclusion that public protection was paramount.

Bronson has a long and violent history that began with his initial jail sentence in 1974 at age 21. He was convicted of armed robbery, aggravated burglary, and possession of a firearm. Although he was released briefly in 1987 and again in 1992, he quickly reoffended and has remained in custody since 1993. His notoriety stems from taking 11 hostages during nine separate sieges, including holding prison governors, doctors, and even his own solicitor captive.

Impact On Prisoner And Next Procedures

The immediate impact of this ruling is that Charles Bronson will remain at HMP Wakefield, where he is currently held. This decision follows a discretionary life sentence handed down in 2000 after he held art teacher Phil Danielson hostage for 44 hours at HMP Hull in 1999. During that ordeal, Danielson was tied up, assaulted, and threatened with improvised weapons. Although Bronson's minimum four-year term expired in February 2003, successive boards have refused release due to safety concerns.

Earlier this year, Bronson attempted to have his ninth parole hearing held in public, similar to the event in March 2023. That request was rejected due to insufficient resources, though Parole Board member Jeremy Roberts KC acknowledged the prisoner's genuine desire for attention. Roberts noted that while there was an element of attention-seeking, the reasons for the request were entirely genuine. This latest rejection confirms that Bronson will continue to serve his sentence under strict conditions.