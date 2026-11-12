Charles Barkley sounds off on epic rant filled multiple expletives after comparisons of Austin Reaves to Larry Bird ‘they’re both white. That’s it.’

Charles Barkley admits he loves Austin Reaves, but made it clear to never again compare him to NBA legend, Larry Bird.

On Wednesday night, the Hall of Famer went off on an expletive-filled rant after he saw a clip from the Pistons broadcast team, comparing Reaves to Bird after he made an impressive shot“I was watching the Detroit Pistons against the Lakers the other night, and some idiot, or some fool, or jackass, thought it would be appropriate to compare Austin Reaves to Larry Bird,” Barkley said.

“Y’all put together a team and said, ‘Who doesCharles Barkley sounds off on Pistons broadcaster who compared Austin Reaves to Larry Bird on Sunday night during “Inside the NBA. ”“I love Austin Reaves. Don’t compare him to Larry Bird ever. Under no damn circumstances.

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”“Yeah, they’re both white. That’s it. That’s the only thing they have in common. Nothing else,” Barkley said.

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Aside from yelling at a Pistons fan’s face , Reaves put together a 43-point performance, where he was 4-for-6 from the three-point line, shot 51.9% from the field, and 11-for-11 from the free-throw line. Lakers knew he could becomeCharles Barkley sounds off on Pistons broadcaster who compared Austin Reaves to Larry Bird on Sunday night during"Inside the NBA. "