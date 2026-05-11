Charles Barkley complains about trick-or-treaters asking for autographs on Halloween

Charles Barkley revealed on Inside the NBA that he was annoyed by trick-or-treaters who brought basketball cards to his house for autographs on Halloween. He also paid tribute to Ernie Johnson, who announced his retirement.

Charles Barkley expressed frustration with trick-or-treaters who brought basketball cards to his house on Halloween, demanding autographs instead of just candy. He made the comments during Wednesday evening's Inside the NBA broadcast on ESPN.

Barkley Rants About Kids Bringing Cards

"You damn brats gotta quit bringing basketball cards and stuff to my damn house," Barkley said. "I'm giving you free damn candy - I'm not there to sign autographs all night. I'm gonna let y'all get away with that this one damn time now.

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" Barkley clarified that while he enjoys handing out candy, being asked to sign cards makes him want to punch the kids in the face. "I love being home to give the kids candy. I love that," he said.

"But now they're bringing cards. And you can't be mean to kids. I wanted to punch them in the face, but I couldn't do it. Come on, man.

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" He added, "Quit bringing damn cards to my house. I'm giving you damn free candy - that's what Halloween is for.

" Earlier, he had said, "Hey, let me tell you something. You damn brats need to stop bringing basketball cards and stuff to my damn house. I'm giving you damn candy; I'm not there to sign autographs all night.

Emotional Tribute For Ernie Johnson

" The same Inside the NBA episode featured an emotional tribute to longtime host Ernie Johnson, who announced his retirement. "That was tough," Barkley said. "We knew the day was coming. Still tough.

Been here for 26, 27 years, and it's been an honor and a privilege to work with you all this time, and Kenny [Smith] and Shaq [Shaquille O'Neal], and the amazing people behind the scenes. Nothing like it to be able to dribble a stupid basketball and get rich and famous, and then come here and get paid to watch the best players in the world. … You get paid to do it. We'd watch anyway.

And so many people at, you know, Turner, WBD, and now, I guess, we Skydance. But it's been an amazing journey. You've been our leader - our unquestionable leader.

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" He continued, "The question I'm asked the most, I'm not gonna lie, most of the time I'm like, 'Where's Shaq? ' and 'Where's Kenny Smith? ' Like I keep them in my damn back pocket. But the question I'm probably asked the most is, 'Is Ernie Johnson as good a person as he seems?

' And I say, 'Man, he's better than that. ' So, I just want to say thank you. Thank you for being our leader for all these years.

Context Behind Halloween Frustration

" Barkley's Halloween rant was part of a broader discussion on the show. He also recently called out LeBron James for disrespecting the national anthem with a practice golf swing. The former NBA star, known as the Round Mound of Rebound, has a history of speaking his mind on various topics. This Halloween incident highlights his ongoing frustration with fans seeking autographs at inappropriate times.

While Barkley loves giving out candy, he made it clear that bringing cards to his house is not acceptable.

"Take your Twizzlers and then move on to the next house where you can just dump the whole bowl of candy into your pillowcase," he said, implying that kids should just enjoy the candy and not ask for more. The segment aired Wednesday evening on Inside the NBA, which is broadcast on ESPN. The show also covered other topics, including the retirement of Ernie Johnson after 26 years.

Barkley's comments have sparked reactions online, with some supporting his right to enjoy Halloween without being pestered for autographs, while others find humor in his blunt delivery. Regardless, Barkley's message was clear: Halloween is for candy, not autographs. As the NBA season continues, Barkley will likely continue to provide colorful commentary both on and off the court. But for now, he's made his stance on Halloween trick-or-treaters known.