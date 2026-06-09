Charles Barkley may have cursed the Knicks with Game 3 halftime analysis: ‘A wrap’

Did Charles Barkley put a hex on the Knicks?

The NBA analyst declared the series over at halftime of Game 3 as the Knicks held a 2-0 series advantage over the Spurs. By the end of the game,“Listen, man, I told you tonight, this series is a wrap,” Barkley proclaimed during the “Inside the NBA ” segment at the half, with the Knicks leading 64-57.

“Oh hell yeah,” he responded when someone attempted to clarify and ask if he thought the series was over. “I think it’s over. ” “I’ll put my house against your little house,” Barkley fired off after Shaquille O’Neal suggested they put a wager down since he was so confident.

Things didn’t go exactly as Barkley expected as the Spurs regained the lead against a Knicks team that shot 25 percent from 3-point range in the second half and just 36 percent from the field. Charles Wenzelberg / New York PostBarkley couldn’t escape being called out on air, either, with his analysis being thrown in his face postgame — and Shaq ready to accept payment.

If you’re a Knicks fan and a Post fan, get in the game with this jersey inspired by our May 20, 2026 cover.

“Gimme the damn keys to that house today,” Shaq told him, adding, “Usually when we talk about realty, it’s a 10-day close — I want your ass out my house tomorrow. ” Game 4 of the NBA Finals will take place on Wednesday as the Knicks look to take a 3-1 lead and keep the Spurs from getting back into the series.





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sports Charles Barkley Nba Finals New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Sports Media

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Knicks announce enhanced security measures for fans with Trump attending Game 3; no MSG watch partyMayor Zohran Mamdani says the city is working closely with the Knicks, Secret Service and NYPD.

Read more »

Charles Barkley Says There’s Only One Logical Move Left for Lakers’ LeBron JamesThe wait continues for LeBron James on his decision about his immediate future with the Los Angeles Lakers. James has made it clear that he’s going to take his

Read more »

No watch party outside MSG for Knicks Game 3 on Monday nightThere will officially be no outdoor watch party for fans to cheer on the Knicks as they bring the NBA Finals home with a 2-0 lead over the San Antonio Spurs.

Read more »

Charles Barkley, ‘Inside the NBA’ crew drool over Cardi B during halftime of Game 3Much like the Madison Square Garden crowd, Charles Barkley couldn’t keep him eyes off Cardi B’s Game 3 halftime performance.

Read more »