Charles Barkley has heartfelt Veterans Day message interrupted on air by an untimely phone call

Charles Barkley's passionate Veterans Day message on 'Inside the NBA' was interrupted when Kenny Smith's phone went off loud enough to announce the caller.

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""I've always said this. We talk a good game, but we don’t do nearly enough for our veterans," Barkley shared.

"Our government has to do better. Number one, we should always show them love, but our government has to do better for our veterans. If you give your body, a lot of people have passed away, some of these other guys are injured, and obviously there is the mental strain that none of us...

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" CHARLES BARKLEY CALLS OUT LEBRON JAMES FOR DISRESPECTING THE NATIONAL ANTHEM WITH PRACTICE GOLF SWING Broadcaster and NBA legend Charles Barkley gave his thoughts on the friction between"Monday Night Football" partners Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. It was at this moment that Barkley was cut off, but not from one of his co-hosts saying something in agreement or anything of that nature, but by a cell phone sitting next to him going off.

The phone belonged to co-host Kenny Smith, and to say he had his phone on loud would be an understatement. The phone was so loud, in fact, you could hear the phone say the name of the person ringing him. Like the consummate professional that he is, Barkley got right back to delivering his passionate message about veterans around the country.

"The mental strain that these guys are under once you are in the service, so we need to do better with our service members, plain and simple," Barkley concluded. Former Phoenix Suns player Charles Barkley attends an NBA Cup game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Ariz. , on Nov. 21, 2025.

This won't be added to the endless list of great moments that Barkley, Johnson and Smith have been a part of sharing a desk together, but it's certainly a unique one.from"Inside The NBA" at the conclusion of the season. The 70-year-old shared that he had undergone bypass surgery 14 months ago, explaining that he wants to slow down and spend more time with his wife and five grandchildren.

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Charles Barkley looks on before the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers play in Game Four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 13, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.