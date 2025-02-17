Charles Barkley Donates $250,000 to Support GLIDE Foundation's Efforts to Combat Homelessness in San Francisco

NBA legend Charles Barkley surprises the GLIDE Foundation with a $250,000 donation to support their work helping San Francisco's unhoused population.

NBA legend Charles Barkley is making a significant contribution to address the issue of homelessness in San Francisco . Despite his previous public criticisms of the city, Barkley has pledged $250,000 to support the GLIDE Foundation, a well-established organization dedicated to providing essential services to unhoused individuals. The donation was announced after Barkley spent a day volunteering at GLIDE during NBA All-Star Weekend .

He surprised the organization by revealing his generous gift on TNT's 'Inside the NBA' show. According to Gina Fromer, a representative of GLIDE, this funding will directly support their daily operations, including providing meals, assessing housing needs, and connecting individuals with job opportunities and other essential resources. 'He was really passionate on the work that we're doing as people come into the meals line,' Fromer stated. 'The people walk into GLIDE, we're talking to them about 'Are you housed? Do you need food? Are you looking for a job?' All the sort of navigation services that we do, this money is going to continue to support that operation that we do every day in the community at GLIDE,' Barkley's unexpected donation highlights the impact of individual action in tackling complex social issues. His support for GLIDE underscores the organization's crucial role in providing a lifeline for vulnerable individuals in San Francisco





