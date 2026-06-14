Charles Barkley's comment highlights the star-studded crowd cheering for the New York Knicks in Game 5 of the 2026 NBA Finals, as the team aims for their first championship in 53 years.

As the New York Knicks stepped onto the court at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio for Game 5 of the 2026 NBA Finals, the weight of 53 years of championship drought hung in the air.

The Knicks, who last won an NBA title in 1973, were on the verge of history, leading the series 3-1 against the San Antonio Spurs. The atmosphere was electric, with fans from both sides packing the arena. Before tip-off, the broadcast panned to a host of celebrities in attendance, sparking a comment from Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley. The clips began with a shot of actress Sydney Sweeney, her presence drawing cheers from the crowd.

Then came Tracy Morgan, his animated expressions a familiar sight at Knicks games. The camera lingered on Knicks legends Allan Houston, Avery Johnson, and Patrick Ewing, each a symbol of the franchise's storied past. As the montage unfolded, Barkley leaned into his microphone and declared, Everybody is a New York Knicks fan now.

The remark resonated through the arena and across social media, capturing the surreal moment when a team that once struggled to find relevance had become the darling of the sports world. Barkley, known for his candid and often humorous commentary, seemed to acknowledge the Knicks' remarkable journey from mediocrity to the brink of glory. His words also underscored the star power that had gravitated toward the team, a phenomenon rarely seen in recent Knicks history.

The presence of Sydney Sweeney, a Hollywood A-lister, added a layer of glamour to the event, while Tracy Morgan's comedic energy kept the mood light despite the high stakes. Together with the Knicks alumni, they represented a cross-section of New York's cultural fabric, all united in their support for the team. The broadcast continued to highlight other notable faces, including former Spurs players and local celebrities, but the focus remained on the Knicks' potential triumph.

For the first time in decades, the franchise stood on the cusp of immortality, and everyone wanted to be part of the celebration. The significance of the moment was not lost on the players, who had worked tirelessly to reach this point. Jalen Brunson, the team's leader and MVP candidate, had delivered stellar performances throughout the playoffs, while the supporting cast of RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, and Mitchell Robinson had stepped up when it mattered most.

The Knicks' defensive intensity and three-point shooting had overwhelmed the Spurs in previous games, and they entered Game 5 with a confidence that bordered on arrogance. Coach Tom Thibodeau, known for his defensive schemes, had prepared his team for every possible scenario, including the pressure of closing out a series on the road. The Spurs, meanwhile, faced elimination and relied on their own stars, Victor Wembanyama and Devin Vassell, to force a Game 6 back in New York.

The crowd in San Antonio was loud and passionate, but the Knicks had proven they could handle hostile environments. As the game began, the energy in Frost Bank Center was palpable. The first quarter featured back-and-forth action, with both teams exchanging leads. The Knicks' offense flowed through Brunson, who orchestrated pick-and-rolls with Robinson, while Barrett attacked the rim.

On defense, they doubled Wembanyama whenever he touched the ball, forcing the Spurs' role players to make shots. The strategy paid off early, as the Knicks built a modest lead. The celebrities in attendance became a subplot, with the camera frequently cutting to Sweeney cheering and Morgan jumping out of his seat. Even Ewing, the franchise icon who never won a title as a player, seemed emotionally invested, his stoic face betraying a hint of hope.

Barkley's words echoed in the minds of fans watching at home: Everybody is a New York Knicks fan now. It was a statement that captured the zeitgeist, a rare moment when a team's journey transcended its own fanbase and captured the imagination of the entire league. The Knicks had become the story of the season, and a victory in Game 5 would cement their legacy.

As the second quarter unfolded, the Knicks extended their lead, but the Spurs mounted a comeback, fueled by Wembanyama's incredible athleticism and Vassell's clutch shooting. By halftime, the game was tied, setting the stage for a dramatic second half. The outcome remained uncertain, but one thing was clear: the Knicks had already won the hearts of casual fans and celebrities alike. Whether they would win the championship would depend on their ability to execute under pressure.

But for one night, in San Antonio, the entire basketball world seemed to root for the team in blue and orange. Barkley's remark had become a rallying cry, a testament to the power of sports to unite people across divides. As the third quarter began, the Knicks reclaimed the lead and never looked back, sealing a victory that ended 53 years of waiting. The celebrities erupted, the fans celebrated, and Charles Barkley smiled, knowing he had called it right. Everybody truly was a Knicks fan





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