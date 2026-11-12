Charlene Douglas Reports Racism at Holiday Inn Portsmouth to Police

Former MAFS expert Charlene Douglas has formally reported alleged racism at a Portsmouth Holiday Inn to police. She details the incident and her refusal to move on without accountability.

Former Matched At First Sight expert Charlene Douglas has issued a detailed update regarding her allegations of severe racism during a recent family stay at a Holiday Inn Express in Portsmouth. The television personality confirmed that she has formally reported the distressing incident to the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary and is awaiting police instructions on next steps.

Official Police Report Filed

Charlene Douglas clarified that the report was submitted to local authorities on Monday following the incident which occurred over the weekend. She stated that the constabulary has confirmed receipt of the report and that her team is now waiting for direct contact from investigators to determine the procedural roadmap. This legal filing marks a significant escalation in how she intends to handle the allegations of discrimination against her and her family.

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Incident Details and Comparisons

The 43-year-old television personality described the treatment her family received at the Gun Wharf Quays branch as deeply humiliating and unacceptable. She compared the atmosphere and treatment to the racial segregation era of 1950s Alabama in the United States. Douglas cited specific discriminatory language she claims to have heard, including references to her race, which she described as resounding in her head throughout the ordeal.

Hotel Response and Investigation

Holiday Inn expressed regret over the experience and stated that discrimination has no place in their establishments. A spokesperson confirmed that the hotel chain is urgently looking into the incident and how the situation was handled by staff. The company noted they are in contact with those involved and are committed to ensuring all guests are treated with dignity and respect during their stay.

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Douglas Demands Accountability

Despite initial claims that guest relations were not taking the matter seriously, a director at the InterContinental Hotels Group has since contacted Douglas's sister, Deborah. Charlene emphasized that she is not seeking empty reassurance or simple gestures of apology. She insists on meaningful accountability and a thorough investigation that reflects the seriousness of her family's experience.

Future Actions and Public Stance

Douglas announced that she will continue to speak openly about the incident and share factual updates as they become available. She vowed not to allow the matter to be quietly forgotten and will pursue all available avenues until she is satisfied that her concerns have been properly addressed. Her determination to seek justice remains unchanged as the investigations proceed.