Charlene Douglas Reports Holiday Inn Racism Incident to Police

Former MAFS expert Charlene Douglas has reported a racist incident at a Portsmouth Holiday Inn to the police, refusing to let the matter fade away without accountability.

Former Make Me a Match expert Charlene Douglas has provided a formal update regarding a distressing incident involving alleged racism at a Holiday Inn Express in Portsmouth. The 43-year-old television personality confirmed that she and her family have officially reported the event to the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary following their stay at the Gun Wharf Quays branch.

Douglas emphasized that she is not seeking superficial apologies or empty gestures. Instead, she stated her firm intention to ensure the incident receives a thorough investigation and meaningful accountability, rejecting any attempts to simply move on or allow the matter to be quietly forgotten.

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Formal Police Report and Official Response

Charlene Douglas confirmed yesterday that the family submitted a formal report to the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary regarding the treatment they received. Authorities have acknowledged receipt of the report, and the family is now awaiting direct contact from police officers to determine the next steps in the procedural process.

The TV personality expressed deep gratitude to the public for the outpouring of messages offering support, kindness, and solidarity during this difficult period. She highlighted that this communal backing has been essential to her family as they navigate the immediate aftermath of the alleged discriminatory treatment.

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Simultaneously, a director at InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) has initiated contact with Douglas's sister, Deborah Douglas, as the corporate entity conducts its own internal investigation into the guest complaint. Charlene acknowledged these corporate developments as a positive step, noting that the matter is now being actively reviewed by both law enforcement and hotel management.

Allegations of Discriminatory Treatment

Charlene Douglas described the experience her family endured as deeply distressing, humiliating, and entirely unacceptable. She compared the severity of the racism faced to the atmosphere of 1950s Alabama, a period historically defined by severe institutional segregation and racial discrimination. This stark comparison underscores the gravity with which she views the staff's behavior and the words directed at her family.

The incident occurred while Charlene and her relatives were staying at the Holiday Inn Express located within the Gun Wharf Quays complex in Portsmouth on Remembrance Sunday. Douglas took to her social media platforms to express her shock, describing the racism as being at the core of the interaction and condemning the initial response from guest relations.

Initially, Douglas contacted the brand's guest relations team but claimed they failed to take the seriousness of the situation into account. She posted on Instagram expressing disbelief that her family had received such treatment from both staff and other guests, labeling the experience as awful and humiliating while tagging the hotel chain.

Douglas promised to upload a full video detailing the specific events that transpired, ensuring that the factual narrative remains clear and transparent. She reiterated that she wants to see the seriousness of the experience reflected in the final response and actions taken by the relevant authorities and corporate bodies.

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Commitment to Accountability and Justice

Charlene Douglas made it unequivocally clear that the family is not prepared to accept simple reassurances or hollow gestures from the hotel management. She insisted that the response must demonstrate a genuine understanding of the gravity of the situation and result in appropriate, tangible actions that address the harm caused.

The former MAFS expert pledged to continue speaking openly about the experience and sharing factual updates whenever appropriate. Her strategy involves pursuing all available avenues for justice until she is satisfied that the concerns have been properly addressed and that meaningful accountability has been achieved.

A spokesperson for Holiday Inn issued a statement expressing sorrow over the reported experience, affirming that discrimination has no place in their hotels. The spokesperson confirmed that the company is urgently investigating how the situation was handled and remains in contact with those involved, reiterating a commitment to ensuring every guest is treated with dignity and respect.

As the investigation proceeds, Charlene Douglas remains determined to allow the relevant processes to take their course without compromising on the demand for justice. Her stance serves as a firm message that such incidents will not be ignored or allowed to fade into obscurity, setting a precedent for how serious allegations of racism are handled in the hospitality sector.