Charlene Douglas Alleges Racism at Holiday Inn Portsmouth

Charlene Douglas claims her family faced humiliating racism at a Holiday Inn in Portsmouth. The ex-MAFS expert describes the incident as comparable to 1950s Alabama while the brand investigates the serious allegations.

Charlene Douglas, the forty-three-year-old former expert from the reality television program Married At First Sight, has publicly alleged that she and her family experienced significant racism during a stay at a Holiday Inn in Portsmouth on Monday. The former television personality took to Instagram to share her distressing experience at the Gun Wharfs Quays branch, describing the treatment she received from both staff and other guests as deeply humiliating.

Incident Details and Comparison

Douglas stated that she had immediately contacted the brand's guest relations team regarding the incident but claimed that the company was not treating the matter with the seriousness it deserved. Although she has not yet provided specific details regarding the exact nature of the racist remarks or actions, she compared the severity of the situation to conditions in 1950s Alabama, a period historically known for severe racial segregation in the United States.

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In her social media post, Douglas wrote that she is still haunted by specific phrases used against her, noting that the words 'from your people' continue to resonate in her mind. She described the event as racism at its core and expressed shock at the behavior she witnessed. The post included a promise to upload a full video explanation in the near future to provide further context to her followers.

Official Response from Holiday Inn

A spokesperson for Holiday Inn responded to the allegations by expressing deep apologies for the experience reported by Douglas and her family. The representative emphasized that discrimination has absolutely no place within their hotels and affirmed that the company takes such concerns very seriously. They indicated that an urgent investigation is currently underway to determine exactly what happened and how the situation was handled by the on-site staff.

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The hotel brand stated that they are in direct contact with the individuals involved and remain committed to ensuring that every guest who stays with them is treated with dignity and respect. The Daily Mail has reached out to both Holiday Inn and Charlene Douglas for additional comments, but as of the time of reporting, no further detailed statements have been provided by the parties involved.

Context of Recent MAFS Controversies

The controversy involving Charlene Douglas arises against the backdrop of significant turmoil for her former television program, Married At First Sight UK. The show was recently cancelled following an external review that was triggered by serious sexual assault and rape allegations raised in a BBC Panorama investigation. This investigation led to the announcement that a recorded sixth series of the show, which features couples entering non-legally binding marriage ceremonies at their first meeting, will never be aired.

The allegations included claims by Shona Manderson, a thirty-four-year-old former participant, who alleged that her on-screen husband, Brad Skelly, engaged in non-consensual sexual acts during filming. Manderson, who has waived her anonymity, stated that a boundary was crossed when Skelly ejaculated inside her without permission. Two other female participants also alleged in the documentary that they had been raped during the production of the show.

Investigation Findings and Welfare Protocols

An external review conducted by the law firm Clyde & Co examined welfare protocols for participants and analyzed 31,172 documents along with twenty hours of footage. While the review found that Channel 4 and production firm CPL were generally in line with Ofcom's Broadcasting Code, it identified a small number of instances where established protocols were not fully applied, including violations related to prohibited substances.

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The second part of the review, carried out by former BBC One Controller Lorraine Heggessey, ruled that with enhancements to existing welfare protocols, the show could potentially continue production. However, bosses considered the show to be high risk, noting that the current welfare protocols are extensive and thorough. Neither part of the review examined the specific allegations of sexual misconduct made by the participants.