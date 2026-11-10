Charlamagne tha God calls out Dave Chappelle's Kirk comments, wouldn't wish them 'on my worst enemy'

Charlamagne Tha God said on 'The Breakfast Club' that he doesn't 'find the humor' in Dave Chappelle's joke about feeling 'better' after Charlie Kirk's assassination.

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"I feel f----- up saying this. It’s scary being a public speaker. And I mean, look, ever since that guy,'SNL' WEEKEND UPDATE ANCHOR CALLS REPUBLICANS SLURS, MOCKS CHARLIE KIRK IN STAND-UP SPECIAL Charlie Kirk throws a"Make America Great Again" hat to the crowd at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025 in Orem, Utah. Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was speaking at his"American Comeback Tour" when he was shot and killed.

Also read Social media horrified by Dave Chappelle’s sick ‘joke’ about Charlie Kirk’s murder

"I don't find the humor in people getting clapped, okay? " Charlamagne said. "Any of us can be shot, and I don't want anybody getting shot because somebody disagrees with their opinion. So yeah, you have the freedom to, you know, joke and talk about whatever you want to joke and talk about, but personally I don't want to deal with the energy of that.

Like I don't wish stuff like that on my worst enemy.

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" WELCH DOUBLES DOWN ON TPUSA FEUD, CALLS GROUP 'LOSERS' AFTER LAUGHING AT JOKE ABOUT KILLING CHARLIE KIRK AGAIN Some of his co-hosts noted that the clip of Chappelle's comments was released without any additional context. Charlamagne agreed but remarked that it seemed like it was an"observation" made by Chappelle.

"It just sounded like he made an observation — at least from what that clip just played, that it was just like he felt better after Charlie Kirk got shot and killed," Charlamagne said. Podcast host Charlamagne tha God criticized Dave Chappelle's comments on Charlie Kirk's death. In his comments, Chappelle described not only feeling"better" after Kirk's death but also experiencing unexpected high spirits after the news.

Chappelle received backlash across social media for what some commentators called a"sick" joke. In response to the viral video, TPUSA pointed Fox News Digital to Erika Kirk's"A culture that laughs at assassination is one of profound moral decay. It threatens the very foundation of our country and the principles that hold our democracy together. You do not have to agree with someone’s politics to recognize the value of their life.

This should not be so hard," she wrote. In an interview with Fox News Digital, TPUSA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet made similar comments, acknowledging people's freedom of speech but encouraging a level of decorum.

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"We're not asking people to, you know, be evangelical Christians here. We're asking don't celebrate, condone or glorify political violence. Don't be happy when someone's assassinated. It's a very, very low bar.

But if we don't keep it, then everything else falls apart," Kolvet said. Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.