Charizard Takes Center Stage in Pokémon 30th Anniversary Shower Splash Collection

Re-Ment's new Shower Splash collection features Charizard as a striking fountain-like figure, available for preorder ahead of its September 2026 release, as part of Pokémon's 30th anniversary celebrations.

Pokémon is celebrating its 30th anniversary throughout 2026, introducing new collabs, merch, and even games like Pokémon Champions this year. Since its debut in Pokémon Red and Green (Blue in the States) in 1996, Charizard has remained one of the most iconic Pokémon of all time.

The Fire/Flying-type has become one of the franchise's secondary mascots, so it's kind of fitting that Charizard has taken center stage once again in this new 30th Anniversary Collection. Thanks to the new Shower Splash collection, Charizard has gotten a striking new design that's pretty cool. The collection, which is from Re-Ment, is an official release with 6 pieces, including figures for Squirtle, Shaymin, and other fan-favorite Pokémon.

The Shower Splash collection is up for preorder now at a variety of retailers like Plaza Japan, where you can see all the figures for yourself. One of the most noticeable changes is the way Charizard looks like a fountain here. Granted, it's spewing fire instead of water, but it's hard to miss the fountain aesthetic. It is, after all, the Shower Splash collection, so that makes sense.

Despite the fact that Charizard is basically a fountain here, it does nothing to diminish Charizard's status as one of Pokémon's most formidable Fire-types. This figure makes the Pokémon still look pretty darn tough. The Shower Splash collection is expected to release on September 28, 2026. It'll run you about $60 for the set, but we found a sale on Plaza Japan that placed it at around $48.

This doesn't include shipping or import fees, though, since these figures are coming from Japan. The full set includes: The timing of these new designs corresponds perfectly with Pokémon's 30th anniversary, representing a nice milestone for the successful video game series. It marks three decades of cultural relevance across multiple generations of fans. This year's collabs include a new pinball machine, a special TCG collection, and new apparel and clothing with brands like PUMA.

Charizard, of course, has been a key part of the 30th anniversary festivities. And that's with good reason. For older audiences who grew up in the '90s, Charizard evokes memories of the original games and the earliest days of the TCG. For younger fans, Charizard remains one of the franchise's most recognizable and frequently featured Pokémon, so it's cool to see it included as part of the Shower Splash collection for Pokémon's 30th anniversary





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Pokémon Charizard 30Th Anniversary Shower Splash Collection Re-Ment Figures Merchandise Preorder

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