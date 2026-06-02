Charity Volunteer's £145,000 Fortune Wiped Out by Plummeting Retirement Flat Value

A lifelong charity volunteer's estate was left insolvent as the value of his retirement flat plummeted, leaving his children with nothing after service charges consumed his inheritance.

A lifelong charity volunteer's estate worth £145,000 was completely wiped out after the value of his retirement flat plunged, leaving his children with nothing to inherit.

Antony Whelton, known as Tony, purchased a leasehold apartment at Kingsley Court in Aldershot, Hampshire, with his wife Audrey for £185,950 in 2008. They sold their family home and took out a £50,000 loan to be repaid after his death to move into a dedicated retirement community. The couple paid £12,000 annually in service charges to building manager FirstPort, plus ground rent to freehold owner Fairhold Homes.

After Audrey died in 2014, Antony struggled to keep up with the rising fees, using his modest private pension and State Pension to cover costs. When he died in October 2021 at age 93, his estate had a gross value of £145,005-less than what he paid for the flat. After debts and funeral expenses, £72,867 should have passed to his children, but they could not sell the flat.

They listed it for £90,000, then cut it further, but potential buyers were deterred by the high service charges. FirstPort continued to demand unpaid service charges that accrued after his death, and Fairhold sued the executors personally. The family eventually declared the estate insolvent, and the Official Receiver was appointed in February 2025. Despite this, FirstPort sent a bill for nearly £32,000 to the family's solicitors instead of the administrator.

Fairhold launched a civil claim for the leasehold, which the family had to defend at a cost of £1,200. Fairhold later discontinued the claim after the Official Receiver withdrew interest in the leasehold. The flat will return to Fairhold, who must pay the family's legal fees. Trevor Whelton, the son, described the experience as a nightmare and said he could never recommend buying a retirement flat.

Across Britain, thousands of retirement flats have seen values plunge by as much as 95% because they are seen as unattractive investments. For example, another flat at Kingsley Court bought for £173,796 in 2008 was recently reduced to just £7,500. The HomeOwners Alliance group has identified seven main issues with selling retirement flats, including high service charges, ground rent, and restrictive lease terms.

The Whelton family's ordeal highlights the financial risks of leasehold retirement properties, where escalating fees can trap owners and their heirs in a cycle of debt





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