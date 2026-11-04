Charities Received Over £1billion in Public Funds While Lobbying Against UK Immigration Rules

Research reveals 38 charities lobbied the Home Office against border controls after receiving over £1billion in taxpayer cash, sparking political backlash.

Organizations advocating for relaxed immigration standards have accepted substantial public funding while simultaneously opposing stricter border controls, according to new revelations. Research indicates that thirty-eight specific charities engaged in lobbying efforts and consultation responses related to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood's policy adjustments regarding Indefinite Leave to Remain. These entities collectively secured more than one billion pounds in taxpayer-funded contracts and grants during their most recent financial year.

Charities Lobbied Against Border Controls After Receiving Public Grants

The investigation highlights a significant concentration of public money directed toward groups that actively campaigned against the government's proposed immigration reforms. The Home Office published its analysis of the consultation process on Monday, coinciding with the announcement of the policy U-turn regarding who qualifies for permanent settlement. Data shows that sixty-six percent of the five hundred and sixty third-sector responses argued that individuals arriving illegally should face no penalties before being granted full settlement status in Britain.

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Mencap And Barnardo's Accepted Millions While Challenging Settlement Rules

Mencap, a charity supporting individuals with learning disabilities, emerged as the largest recipient on the list, accepting over two hundred million pounds in contracts and grants for the 2024-25 period. The organization explicitly urged Members of Parliament to retain the five-year pathway for social care workers, arguing that stability in employment is essential for the sector. This financial relationship has drawn sharp criticism from political opponents who view the lobbying as a misuse of public resources.

Children's charity Barnardo's followed closely, receiving one hundred and ninety-two million pounds in the same timeframe. The group communicated to peers that it fundamentally opposes the principles of earned settlement as a mechanism for determining whether children can remain safely in the UK. A spokesperson for Barnardo's defended the stance, stating that speaking out is part of their role to represent the children they support based on evidence gathered from their extensive service network across the country.

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Praxis Mobilized Hundreds To Oppose Immigration Reforms With Public Money

Migrant and refugee charity Praxis received nearly one million pounds in contracts and grants for the year ending in March 2025. The organization argued that it rejects the concept of earned settlement entirely and provided a public guide suggesting illegal arrivals should face no penalties when applying for settlement. Beyond written submissions, Praxis organized a significant physical presence, bringing more than five hundred people to Parliament in March to lobby approximately one hundred MPs against the proposals.

Political Leaders Condemn Use Of Taxpayer Funds For Political Campaigns

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp described the situation as brazen, stating it takes significant nerve to accept millions from British taxpayers while campaigning against national border control. Philp told the Daily Mail that these charities appear to believe the public purse exists to bankroll their political agenda, regardless of public opinion on the matter. The comments reflect growing tension between the government's immigration stance and the lobbying activities of major non-governmental organizations.

John O'Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers' Alliance, emphasized that while charities play an important role in community services, citizens do not expect their taxes to fund organizations pushing political agendas. A government spokesman reiterated that the law is clear regarding charitable purposes, noting that strict rules prevent grant funding from being used for lobbying or political activity. The statement underscores the legal framework intended to separate charitable operations from partisan political campaigning.

Workforce Stability Claims Clash With Critics Views On Border Policy

Jon Sparkes, chief executive at Mencap, justified the lobbying efforts by citing a significant workforce crisis in the care sector. He argued that maintaining a clear route to settlement helps provide stability for both workers and employers, protecting the continuity of care that people with learning disabilities depend on. This economic argument contrasts sharply with the criticism that public funds are being used to subvert immigration policy decisions made by the government.

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Praxis was approached for comment regarding the financial figures and the scope of their lobbying activities. The controversy emerges alongside broader political debates, with Tory leader Kemi Badenoch vowing to cancel settled status for migrants who benefited from the Labour immigration U-turn. The interplay between charitable funding, political lobbying, and immigration policy continues to shape the national conversation on border control and public spending.