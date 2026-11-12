Charities Call for Unified Benefit Strategy to Lift 280,000 Pensioners Out of Poverty

Age UK and Independent Age urge a coordinated government campaign to boost benefit take-up, potentially lifting 280,000 older people out of poverty and securing billions in unclaimed funds.

Age UK and Independent Age are urging the UK Government to implement a comprehensive, all-in-one take-up campaign to ensure pensioners receive every benefit they are legally entitled to. The two leading charities argue that a coordinated strategy is essential to lift 280,000 older people out of poverty and provide financial security to an additional 770,000 individuals who currently live below the poverty line.

The Case for a Unified Take-Up Strategy

The core recommendation from Age UK and Independent Age is the adoption of an 'all-entitlements take-up strategy'. They highlight that existing government activities often focus on individual benefits in isolation, such as promoting only Pension Credit or only Housing Benefit. However, their research indicates that elderly individuals seeking help frequently discover eligibility for multiple forms of support simultaneously. By consolidating these efforts, the government can create a coherent system that identifies gaps, shares best practices, and eliminates the confusion that currently prevents millions from accessing vital funds.

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Massive Financial Gaps Across Key Benefits

Despite high-profile awareness campaigns, official figures reveal significant shortfalls in benefit take-up across several key areas. Currently, only 62 per cent of eligible individuals claim Pension Credit, meaning 900,000 pensioner households are missing out on £2.4 billion annually. For those qualifying, Pension Credit tops up weekly income to a minimum of £238 for single people and £363.25 for couples, while also unlocking additional support for housing, heating, council tax, and TV licences for those over 75.

Other benefits face even starker take-up issues. While 83 per cent of eligible households claim Housing Benefit, 270,000 households are still not receiving £1.3 billion. Council Tax Reduction shows a take-up rate of just 50 per cent, with 1.65 million people missing out on £2 billion worth of reductions. Furthermore, Attendance Allowance, which provides £76.70 or £114.60 a week for those needing care, has a take-up rate of 69 per cent, resulting in 1.1 million people losing out on £5.2 billion per year.

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Barriers to Access and Real-World Impact

Age UK and Independent Age identify several systemic barriers preventing claimants from accessing support. These include a lack of awareness, confusion over eligibility criteria, long and complicated application forms, digital exclusion, and the stigma associated with claiming benefits. The charities note that patchy coordination across government departments exacerbates these issues, leaving vulnerable individuals without adequate support.

The real-world consequences of these missed opportunities are severe. The charities emphasize that this income represents the difference between living in a cold home and being able to turn on the heating, putting food on the table, or affording transport costs to see friends and family. Currently, 1.7 million people over state pension age are living in poverty, a situation that could be significantly alleviated by closing these claimant gaps.

Government Response and Future Steps

A Department for Work and Pensions spokesman stated that the government is working hard to get benefits to those entitled to them. They highlighted that their biggest ever Pension Credit take-up campaign resulted in an additional 33,500 awards in 2025. Additionally, a £1 billion Crisis and Resilience Fund allows councils to run benefit support checks to help residents understand their entitlements.

Recent statistics indicate that pensioner poverty rates have been falling since the 2021-22 period, which the government attributes to prioritized efforts. However, Age UK and Independent Age note that Pension Credit take-up has stagnated between 60 and 65 per cent for more than a decade. They hope their report will inspire the government to develop specific plans to close the remaining claimant gaps, ensuring that no eligible pensioner is left behind. Individuals can seek assistance through Age UK's free helpline at 0800 678 1602 or Independent Age at 0800 319 6789.