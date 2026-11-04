Charges Filed in Christina Downer Disappearance Case

Los Angeles District Attorney announces murder charges against Brandon and Markowski following the death of influencer Christina Downer. Details on the investigation and stakeholder statements.

The Los Angeles District Attorney has formally charged two individuals, identified as Brandon and Markowski, in connection with the disappearance and death of Christina Downer. This announcement comes more than a year after Downer vanished, bringing a significant legal development to a case that has left her family and friends grappling with profound uncertainty and loss.

Core Details of the Homicide Investigation

Authorities believe that Brandon, aged 41, killed Downer, who was 38 years old, on or around September 19, 2025. The District Attorney stated that while Ms. Downer has not been located, the charging decision is based on evidence accusing these two individuals of playing a role in her death and subsequent disappearance. Investigators allege that Markowski, 34, assisted Brandon by helping to dispose of her body.

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The relationship between Downer and Brandon was confirmed by the District Attorney's office, which noted they were together at the time of her disappearance. Additionally, court documents reveal that Brandon has faced separate charges for assaulting his wife on two distinct occasions in 2022, adding complexity to the profile of the primary suspect in this homicide investigation.

Timeline of Events and Police Response

The investigation gained momentum when Downer's ex-husband requested a welfare check in December 2025. He made this request because he was unable to reach Downer for an extended period of time, raising concerns about her safety. When police responded to this call, Brandon allegedly informed them that Downer had moved out months earlier.

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During this initial interaction, Brandon claimed that Downer had left behind all her personal belongings. This included her vehicle and her dog, details that were part of his explanation to law enforcement officers at the scene. These statements formed part of the early narrative before the discovery of physical evidence shifted the focus of the inquiry.

Discovery of Evidence and Family Statements

A critical turning point occurred when Downer's cell phone was discovered washed ashore at Santa Monica Beach. Following this finding, detectives from the LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division took over the investigation, moving it from a missing person case to a formal homicide probe. The recovery of the device provided investigators with crucial data points.

Downer's brother, Fowlie, aged 41, had previously shared a missing persons poster via social media in December 2025. In that post, he expressed deep worry that his sister was not safe and asked the public to share the image to help police locate her. His appeal highlighted the community's involvement and the emotional toll on the family during the search efforts.

Impact on Families and Next Legal Steps

In a recent statement, the District Attorney acknowledged the long passage of time since Downer vanished. The office emphasized that despite the lack of a recovered body, they are committed to holding the accused accountable for their actions. This stance reflects the severity of the charges and the determination to pursue justice through the legal system.

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It remains unclear whether Brandon or Markowski have entered pleas following their arrests. The investigation into the case continues as authorities work to build the final legal arguments required for trial. Meanwhile, Downer's family has transitioned their prayers from hoping for her safe return to seeking the truth and accountability for those responsible.