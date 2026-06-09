Charges filed against man accused of randomly assaulting woman running on Jordan Trial

A man who allegedly touched a woman inappropriately during her morning run and made inappropriate comments has been charged.

A man who allegedly touched a woman inappropriately during her morning run and made inappropriate comments has been charged. Brigham Vladlen Morse, 32, faces charges after he was accused of assaulting a woman running on May 28.

He allegedly later broke into an ex-girlfriend's home and stole money. SALT LAKE CITY — A man accused of assaulting a woman out on her daily run is now facing several charges. Brigham Vladlen Morse, 32, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony; and attempted forcible sexual abuse, a third-degree felony.

On May 28, a woman "was out for her morning run in Salt Lake County when she was approached by an unknown male, later identified as defendant Brigham Morse. said that when Morse approached her, he grabbed her butt and mentioned taking her into the weeds to have sex," according to charging documents.

The woman was running along the Jordan River Trail in Salt Lake City between 200 South and North Temple when Morse approached her, according to police.

"As Morse continued walking with her, he continued to touch her butt and tried to convince her to go to the weeds with him by 'steering' her movements, telling her that it would be 'quick,'" the charges state. When the woman made it back to the building where she worked, "Morse grabbed her hand and put it under his shirt," according to the charges. He then demanded a hug before he left.

"During this incident, the defendant asked the victim what floor she worked on, and asked if she was going to be at her work building all week? When she said 'Yes,' he said, 'I don't have to come look for you.

" "The victim stated that Brigham told her that he has a short temper and has put his friends in the hospital when they make him angry. The victim stated that at one point she tried to turn down a road, but Brigham continued to guide her down the Jordan River Trail while warning her not to make him angry," the affidavit states.

"The victim expressed that she was fearful to walk away because she did not know what Brigham would do," a police booking affidavit states. , Morse allegedly told police that the woman "seemed 'standoffish or scared,' so he hugged her to 'let her know that everything was OK and that it was safe,'" charging documents state. After the alleged assault, Morse is believed to have have broken into an ex-girlfriend's home and stolen money, the charges state.

That case remained under investigation Monday by the Salt Lake City Police Department. The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written. Pat Reavy interned with KSL in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL or Deseret News since 1991.

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