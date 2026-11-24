Police charged a suspect with first-degree murder after a fatal shooting in New Jersey. Details on the arrest, victim, and ongoing investigation follow.

Authorities in New Jersey have filed formal charges against a man accused of fatally shooting Altaray Cunningham at a residential apartment complex last week. The South Brunswick Police Department confirmed that the victim died from injuries sustained during an altercation that occurred on Friday, November 20. Police responded to a disturbance call at the Royal Oaks Apartment Complex shortly before eight in the evening. They found the 44-year-old victim suffering from severe blunt force trauma outside the building. Cunningham was pronounced dead at the scene after paramedics arrived to provide emergency assistance. This incident marks the latest deadly encounter involving law enforcement and suspects armed with weapons in the region.

The Fatal Night at Royal Oaks Apartment Complex

Police received a 911 call around 7:30 p.m. on Friday reporting a physical fight in progress. Officers arrived to discover Cunningham lying on the ground with significant injuries to his head and face. Witnesses reported seeing the suspect, identified as Williams, leave the area briefly before returning with a large object. The affidavit states that Williams allegedly told Cunningham he had something for him prior to the attack. Witnesses described the object as resembling a type of stick or club used in the assault. The victim sustained catastrophic injuries that proved fatal despite immediate medical attention. His partner, Bailey, stated that Cunningham died with her present during his final moments. She described his condition as severely damaged and bloody from the blunt force strikes.

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Suspect Flight and High-Risk Arrest Operations

Following the shooting, the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle before police could make an immediate arrest. Law enforcement officers spent the night searching for the fugitive across multiple towns in central New Jersey. By 2 a.m. on Saturday, officers located Williams in Woodbridge, New Jersey. He initially refused to exit his car when officers ordered him to surrender. The situation escalated when the suspect began fumbling inside the vehicle and ignoring repeated commands. Police tracked him to Franklin Township after he attempted to evade capture on foot. A Somerset County SWAT team was deployed to handle the barricaded suspect. Officers used gas to force the suspect out of his car after he refused to come out. During the extraction, a gas mask worn by a SWAT officer was struck with a sword by Williams.

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Legal Charges and Suspect Background Details

Williams, age 28, now faces serious criminal charges stemming from the fatal incident. He has been charged with first-degree murder for his involvement in Altaray Cunningham's death. The charges also include third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. Additionally, authorities added fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon to the indictment. These charges reflect the severity of the weapons involved and the premeditated nature of the attack. It remains unclear whether Williams has entered a plea or secured legal representation. The South Brunswick Police Department did not provide immediate updates on his court status. The suspect had been on the run for nearly 18 hours before being taken into custody. His capture ended a multi-town manhunt that tied up significant law enforcement resources.

Community Impact and Ongoing Investigation Context

The death of Cunningham has left a profound impact on his community and family members. Bailey, his partner of ten years, remembered him as an amazing father and son. She emphasized that he touched many lives and served his local community with distinction. The tragedy has sparked grief among those who knew the victim personally. This case follows a recent string of violent incidents involving armed suspects in New Jersey. On Monday, January 5, police shot and killed a man flashing a machete in Piscataway. Officers found three dead bodies inside the home during that separate investigation. Authorities are also investigating a deadly home invasion in Hillsborough, New Jersey. Patrick J. Lin was arrested for allegedly beating his parents to death. These incidents highlight ongoing concerns about violence and weapon possession in the state. Investigators continue to gather evidence to support the murder charges against Williams. The legal proceedings will determine the final accountability for the fatal shooting in November.