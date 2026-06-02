Charges Dropped in 1998 Murder Case, Family Files Notice of Claim

A suspect in a 1998 murder case had charges dropped without prejudice, but the family is now filing a notice of claim against the city and county attorney's office alleging false arrest, imprisonment, and defamation.

Charges were dropped without prejudice in August 2025 against Javier Lorenzano-Nunez , who was arrested in October 2024 for the 1998 murder of Sarah Jane Carr .

The Ortega Law Firm filed a $3 million notice of claim against the city of Phoenix and the Maricopa County Attorney's Office alleging false arrest, imprisonment, and defamation. The Maricopa County Attorney's Office defended the initial arrest based on police evidence and facial recognition software, noting the suspect allegedly used multiple aliases. One of Sarah Jane Carr's sons is adamant that he feels his mother's case will end with justice.

A suspect in her 1998 murder - Javier Lorenzano-Nunez - had been arrested days before. Garrett and his family members later saw charges against Lorenzano-Nunez dismissed without prejudice. He says the news was heart-wrenching - but says as a police officer himself - he understood the steps that led up to this decision. Ortega Law Firm has now filed a notice of claim on behalf of Lorenzano-Nunez - claiming he was falsely arrested and imprisoned - resulting in defamation.

One of the critiques listed in the claim is the use of facial recognition software - which they say merely identified Lorenzano-Nunez as a possible lead. Garrett - says he wholeheartedly believes - in the investigators tied to his mom's case - and their ability to get justice. When that hope starts to falter, Miller always returns to his continued source of strength. His mother herself.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office says the reason for the dismissed charges was additional evidence that put into question his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. The case was presented to a second grand jury - with both names given - and he was indicted again





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Javier Lorenzano-Nunez Sarah Jane Carr False Arrest Defamation Facial Recognition Software

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