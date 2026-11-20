A court dismissed felony charges against Floyd Mayweather Jr. at the request of prosecutors, following allegations the boxer wrote a bad check to purchase a watch.

A Las Vegas court dismissed felony charges against Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Wednesday at the request of prosecutors, following allegations the boxer wrote a bad check to purchase a watch, according to court records.

Mayweather, 49, was charged in April with theft and passing a check without sufficient funds with intent to defraud. Floyd Mayweather, Jr., arrives with President Donald Trump at Laughlin Bullhead International Airport for a campaign rally, Oct. 14, 2026, in Bullhead, Ariz. Prosecutors in Clark County had alleged Mayweather wrote the $200,000 check to Las Vegas designer resale store Gold and Beyond in December 2024 despite having insufficient funds in his account, according to the criminal complaint.

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The Associated Press left emails, voice and text messages this week seeking comment with Mayweather’s attorney, Clark County prosecutors and an attorney for Gold and Beyond. Storm bringing rain, possible flooding to SoCal. Here's how long wet conditions will last Mayweather, a former five-division world champion, announced his retirement in 2017 with a 50-0 record.

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After saying earlier this year that he was coming out of retirement, he was scheduled to be in Athens, Greece, for the “Battle of the Legends” boxing match in June. The event was canceled due to a legal dispute with CSI Sports. CSI sued Mayweather in the Southern District of New York district court alleging breach of contract for allegedly failing to fight Mike Tyson in a separate event. Mayweather denied the allegations in court documents.

Earlier this year, Mayweather was sued in New York over his alleged failure to pay rent at a Manhattan apartment and was in financial disputes with multiple jewelers. Storm brings rain, possible flooding to SoCal. How long will it last?