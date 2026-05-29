Charges dismissed against 4 Delaware State students in Rehoboth Beach 'takeover'

Authorities in Delaware have dismissed all charges against four Delaware State University students who had previously been charged in connection with a ‘takeover’ event in Rehoboth Beach.

Authorities have dismissed all charges against four Delaware University students who were accused of a ‘takeover’ event in Rehoboth Beach. Several arrests were made for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, underage drinking, and marijuana use in public spaces.

Authorities in Delaware have dismissed all charges against four Delaware State University students who had previously been charged in connection with a ‘takeover’ event in Rehoboth Beach. The Delaware Attorney General’s Office announced Friday that they had found ‘no factual basis’ to charge the four students with any criminal offenses.

As a result, Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings directed prosecutors to dismiss all charges against Xander Nicholl, Angelin Clauvil, Keyon Scott, and Eric Barnett. Police say a "Takeover" event on the evening of Tuesday, May 19 led to increased law enforcement presence, several arrests, and early business closures on the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk.

Officers from Rehoboth Beach and surrounding agencies responded to the event as crowds grew, with concerns for public safety and property, according to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department.

"As the event grew, additional resources from the area to include, the Delaware State Police, the Department of Natural Resources, Dewey Beach Police, Milford Police, Lewes Police, and Bethany Beach Police responded to growing concerns over the safety of people and property," said the department. Police say several businesses closed early and arrests were made for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, underage drinking, and marijuana use in public spaces.

Back on May 20, police had announced that the Delaware State University students were wanted for felony charges of intent to commit or facilitate a riot and conspiracy in the second degree.





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