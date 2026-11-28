Dioul Devaughn, 40, of Philadelphia, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and other charges after two police officers were hurt in a shootout on Frankford Avenue at Welsh Road on Sunday.

Dioul Devaughn, 40, of Philadelphia, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and other charges after two police officers were hurt in a shootout on Frankford Avenue at Welsh Road on SundayPolice have identified the man accused of shooting two police officers in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday.

The 40-year-old is facing several charges of attempted murder. The suspect is currently in the hospital. The man believed to be responsible for shooting two Philadelphia Police officers on Sunday will be charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and related offenses, law enforcement officials announced on Tuesday.

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Officials said that Dioul Devaughn, 40, of Philadelphia, is the believed to be the gunman who, early Sunday, fired on police during a WATCH HERE Devaughn is currently in the hospital where he is listed in critical condition, but the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office has approved charging him with several counts of attempted murder, assault of a police officer, aggravated assault, weapons offences and related charges. The incident unfolded at about 2:32 a.m. on Sunday, when officers were called to a report of a shooting in the area of Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard.