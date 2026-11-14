Chargers welcome LB Daiyan Henley back after trade falls through

“Since I’m here, my focus is to be here and do my job,” Henley says upon returning to practice with his teammates. Henley says he is healthy enough to play on Monday night in Baltimore.

Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley celebrates after intercepting a pass during the first half of a game against the Houston Texans last week at SoFi Stadium.

EL SEGUNDO — The dark clouds cleared Friday afternoon as Daiyan Henley walked out of the Chargers’ locker room and into the bright sunshine. He wore his familiar blue No. 0 practice jersey, white pants and a helmet with lightning bolts on the sides. His teammates greeted him warmly, affectionately upon his return to the practice field.

Also read Denver Broncos Cancel Trade for Chargers Linebacker Daiyan Henley

Henley said Friday he considers himself sound enough to play in the Chargers’ game on Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens. He said it knowing full well he had been on the Chargers’ injury report last week because of a shoulder injury and in Week 6 because of a knee issue.

“I’m healthy, I’m healthy,” he said in his first public comments since the trade fell through. “To put it like this, every NFL season, you’re always working through something. You’re either heading into a storm, in the storm or coming out of one. Every week, I’ve been dealing with that situation, that circumstance.

It just comes down to making sure I’m able to play on Sunday. ” The Chargers did what they could to make Henley’s return less awkward. But, really, how could it have been anything but awkward for all concerned? Coach Jim Harbaugh said he spoke to Henley.

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So did General Manager Joe Hortiz. So did defensive coordinator Chris O’Leary. Hortiz acknowledged the situation was not ideal, not by the longest shot.

“It’s a challenging thing,” he said. “But the reality is we love him. That’s why we wanted such a compensation package to consider moving him, and we still love him. This team, they welcomed him back with open arms.

It hurt to trade him and it hurts knowing what he went through.

“We continue to support him in every way. I just can’t put myself in his shoes, but I know how I feel through all of this and I know how the organization feels through the whole process. Trading him and the deal not going through, it’s hard. It’s very difficult.

I know. But we’re going to be there for him. ” The coaching staff gave Henley the day off from practice Thursday, but he rejoined his teammates Friday and was a full participant in his first practice since the trade fell through. He lined up and did some light running on the sideline to start and then got in line for several individual drills.

Maybe so, but it was the first time Henley had been through anything close to it. He was, after all, still in his rookie contract after the Chargers drafted him in the third round in 2023. Knowing it was the business and actually living through it were two very different things, as he learned.

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“I’m like, ‘What do I do? ’” the 26-year-old Henley said of learning the trade had been nixed.

“Am I jobless? I’m literally in between. Where’s my next check coming from? Like, my checks hit on Thursdays.

So, am I going to be on the team? There’s a lot of questions. Like, what team am I going to be on? ”, and as a beloved member of the team.

He said he felt the love and appreciation of his teammates, coaches and the executive team, too.

“There’s love and support from our side of things,” Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack said, referring specifically to the players. “We love him. We’re glad he’s back, and it’s time to go. That’s what I keep telling him.

It’s easy to have emotions on the business side of this thing. But, ultimately, you’re out there with your brothers, and we love and support him and we’re here for him on and off the field. ”The Chargers opened the 21-day window for offensive lineman Trey Pipkins III to return to the active roster from injured reserve. Pipkins has been sidelined by a knee injury.

He did not participate in Friday’s practice, however. … Tight end David Njoku and linebacker Denzel Perryman remained in the 21-day window and haven’t been returned to the active roster. Njoku was limited in practice, but Perryman was a full participant.