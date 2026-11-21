What’s at stake, who’s better, key matchup, TV info, fantasy sleeper and prediction as the Chargers seek another win in Sunday’s game at SoFi Stadium.

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith drops back against the Buffalo Bills in the third quarter Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

OUT: LB Daiyan Henley , CB Rodney Shelley , S Kendall Williamson ; DOUBTFUL: WR Brenen Thompson ’ QUESTIONABLE: TE Charlie Kolar , WR Ladd McConkey , OL Trey Pipkins III , CB Tarheeb Sill , CB Isas Waxter . OUT: WR Omar Cooper Jr. , DL David Onyemata , WR Isaiah Williams ; QUESTIONABLE: EDGE Joseph Ossai , OL Dylan Parham , DL Harrison Phillips , LB Trevin Wallace .was cathartic in so many ways.

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Now, the question is whether they can do it again Sunday against the Jets, a team with as many struggles as the Chargers. Two victories would be better than one, naturally, for the Chargers. That’s how they have to approach matters at this stage of their lost season. Chances are slim that they could rally for a respectable record at this point, but what’s that old saying about journeys beginning with one step?

So, the Chargers took that first step by defeating the Ravens. A victory over the Jets would be a second step. When the schedule was released in May, this seemed like a trap game for the Chargers, falling between a matchup with ex-defensive coordinator Jess Minter and the Ravens and a rematch with the New England Patriots, the team thatin January. Now?

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It’s simply the next game for the Chargers, so it’s the most important. On paper, the Chargers at full strength are the superior team, but their record isn’t as good as the Jets, so let’s just say it’s an evenly matched game. Can the Chargers duplicate their run-oriented success in their victory over the Ravens to Sunday’s game against the Jets? Justin Herbert attempted only 18 passes against the Ravens, completing 12 for 129 yards.

Omarion Hampton rushed for a season-high 105 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries, proving that it’s possible for the Chargers to run effectively without going to the three-man rotation they’ve used for much of the season. Hampton is their strongest inside runner. If he gets the blocking he got against Baltimore, the Chargers should use that same formula against the Jets. The Chargers’ average of 119.6 net rushing yards per game ranks 11th in the NFL.

The Jets’ average of 135.3 net rushing yards allowed per game is 30th in the 32-team league. Advantage, Chargers. See above. If the Chargers can run effectively, they will win.

Harbaugh’s teams have historically been strong running teams. His tenure with the Chargers has been different. It’s a tossup this week. Cameron Dicker kicked three field goals in the Chargers’ 23-20 victory Monday night, giving him 18 successful kicks in 20 attempts this season.

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Hampton ran and ran and ran some more against the Ravens, seeming to wear them down in the second half. Given the Jets’ poor run defense, a repeat could be in order. So, it’s a pick ’em Sunday. You can’t go wrong with either Dicker or Hampton.

The oddsmakers made the Chargers slight favorites to defeat the Jets, so we’ll play along and go with the home team. The Chargers aren’t the team anyone expected them to be when the season began, but they’re certainly better than a one-win team this deep in the season.

Meanwhile, the Jets are the Jets everyone expected them to be. Chargers 27, Jets 17.