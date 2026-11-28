Chargers vs. New England Patriots: Who has the edge?
What’s at stake, who’s better, key matchup, TV info, fantasy sleeper and prediction for Sunday afternoon’s home game in a battle of backup quarterbacks.
New England defensive tackle Christian Barmore reacts after a sack during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 8, 2026, in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
OUT: QB Justin Herbert , LB Daiyan Henley , RB Keaton Mitchell ; DOUBTFUL: OLB Akheem Mesidor , WR Brenen Thompson ; QUESTIONABLE: TE David Njoku , CB Tarheeb Still , DL Dalvin Tomlinson , OLB Tuli Tuipulotu , S Kendall Williamson . OUT: WR A.J.
Brown , CB Carlton Davis III , WR Romeo Doubs , QB Drake Maye ; QUESTIONABLE: DT Christian Barmore , FB Reggie Gilliam , OL Walter Rouse , G Alijah Vera-Tucker . Hard to imagine that these teams played a compelling AFC wild-card playoff game in January, given how far each has fallen this season. The Chargers are out of the playoff picture, and have been for weeks.
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