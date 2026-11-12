Chargers-Broncos Trade for Daiyan Henley Voided After Failed Physical Over Knee Issue

The Chargers' trade sending linebacker Daiyan Henley to the Denver Broncos was voided after Henley failed a physical due to a knee concern. The teams could not agree on a revised deal, so Henley remains with Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Chargers' trade that would have sent linebacker Daiyan Henley to the Denver Broncos was voided after Henley failed a physical, both teams announced on social media late Wednesday night.

The original deal, agreed to on Tuesday afternoon, would have sent Henley to Denver in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick, according to ESPN. The trade was null and void by late Wednesday. The Broncos raised concerns about one of Henley's knees during the physical. After expressing those concerns on Wednesday, the Broncos approached the Chargers about restructuring the deadline-day trade, using a different set of draft picks as compensation for Henley.

Also read Broncos Trade for Chargers LB Daiyan Henley Ahead of Deadline

Broncos and Chargers fail agree revised trade terms

The revised trade would have given Los Angeles the option of either a fourth-rounder and a seventh-rounder for Henley, or a fourth-rounder and another pick flip. The AFC West rivals did not agree to terms and the deal fell through. The unprocessed trade will be labeled as a failed physical. In a social media post, the Broncos said, We have great respect for Daiyan as a player and a person, and we wish him all the best moving forward.

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The Chargers responded by posting a photo of Henley with Welcome Back appearing to be hand written, with the words Thank You scratched out. Henley, 26, is the leading tackler for the Chargers, who are 0-8, as he has been in each of the past two seasons. He has been productive in eight games this season, leading the Chargers with 51 tackles while adding an interception, a forced fumble, two pass breakups and a half-sack.

The 2023 third-round pick is in the final season of his rookie contract and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2027. His injury history includes hamstring, calf and knee issues. He would have bolstered the AFC West rival Broncos' defense as they attempted to secure a second consecutive division championship. The Broncos are 7-2 and on their bye week.

Chargers keep roster unchanged despite losing season

The Chargers opted to keep all of their stars despite the losing season. Henley was the only player traded ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline. Thus, the Chargers are sticking with the exact same roster entering Week 10 and the team has not found any answers to their ongoing struggles. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers will move forward with Henley still on the roster.

The failed trade leaves both teams without a deal as the deadline approaches. The Broncos, meanwhile, will continue their push for a division title without Henley's defensive help.