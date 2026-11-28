No question, things haven’t gone the way the Chargers had hoped after making big changes following their AFC wild-card loss to the Patriots in January.

Chargers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei throws a pass while on the run during the second half of a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 20, 2026, at SoFi Stadium.

The last time the Chargers faced the New England Patriots, everything changed in a matter of a few days, and not for the better, as it turned out.offensive coordinator Greg Roman and offensive line coach Mike Devlin were fired Consecutive 11-win seasons and playoff appearances to start the Jim Harbaugh-Joe Hortiz era simply weren’t sufficient. Changes needed to be made and soButch Barry followed McDaniel from Miami to El Segundo to replace Devlin.

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“It’s been a dream come true just to be in the NFL,” said Uiagalelei, a former Bellflower St. John Bosco High standout who signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent before the 2025 season. “Just being around Justin, he’s an unbelievable quarterback, like, the best I’ve seen with my own two eyes.