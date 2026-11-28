DJ Uiagalelei will make first NFL start in place of Herbert, who suffered a concussion in last weekend’s loss to the Jets.

EL SEGUNDO — The medical news was bad but hardly unexpected for the Chargers on Friday. Quarterback Justin Herbert didn’t practice all week after entering the NFL’s concussion protocol afterDJ Uiagalelei will make first NFL start in place of Herbert.a former St. John Bosco High standout who had a well-traveled collegiate career before signing with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent before the 2025 season.

“He’s prepared all season long, like, every week was going to be the opportunity. “Any position, especially quarterback, you want to be prepared. You’d rather be prepared and not have your opportunity than have your opportunity come and not be prepared. He’s been very diligent the entire season, and getting all the reps this week has really helped.

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Very talented player. Excited for him to get a shot. ”, throwing a touchdown pass among his two completions in seven attempts. Herbert sustained a finger injury on his left hand.