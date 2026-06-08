Chargers Roster Spotlights: Tuli Tuipulotu, The Future Face of the Bolts Defense

A series where every single player on the Chargers' 90-man roster is covered. Today, EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu is highlighted.

Tuli Tuipulotu, born on September 3, 2002, grew up in Hawthorne, California, playing at Lawndale High School. After years of elite play from the younger Tuipulotu brother , Tuipulotu nearly doubled his sack total with 8.5. Going into 2025, Tuipulotu was finally given the allowance to be a true starter on the defensive line, with Bosa leaving to play with the Buffalo Bills.

The third-year former second-round pick enjoyed an incredible breakout, earning his first Pro Bowl of his career. He is now expected to"Tuli Tuipulotu signed a 4 year, $6,571,383 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including $1,779,188 signing bonus, $3,577,887 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,642,846. In 2026, Tuipulotu will earn a base salary of $5,767,000, while carrying a cap hit of $6,211,797 and a dead cap value of $444,797.

" Going into 2026, there is a lot riding on the barely 24-year-old EDGE rusher. He is expected to continue the success of last season and anchor a defense that is now led by the Fans have only seen Tuipulotu grow year over year, so if there is somehow another year of improvement for him, Chargers fans can only imagine the type of 2026 he could have.

Nate Gosney is lifelong Chargers fan and football nerd who has been writing NFL content since 2022. As a former OL/TE in a run-only offense, he loves some old-school, tough football. Gosney is also a Journalism Graduate from Chaffey College, and is now furthering his studies at Cal State San Bernardino. Follow Gosney on X for more updates: @NateGosney





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