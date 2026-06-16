Chargers Roster Spotlights: Charlie Kolar, Secret Weapon to Chargers' 2026 Offense

A series where every single player on the Chargers' 90-man roster is covered. Today, TE Charlie Kolar is highlighted.

Charlie Kolar, born on February 10, 1999 in Norman Oklahoma played his high school ball at Norman North High School, where he was a multi-sport athlete competing in both football and basketball.

As a freshman, Kolar found himself on the field early, collecting 137 yards and 3 touchdowns. As a sophomore, he broke out, putting up elite numbers with 51 catches for 697 yards and 7 touchdowns. Going into his junior and senior seasons, it was important for Kolar to continue his development and help his program grow.

He continued his elite play in 2020, and finalized his college career in 2021 with his career highs in receptions and receiving yards . NFL Draft scouts were very intrigued by the receiving tight end, noting that his skills were very fluid and Zach Ertz-like.

However, his lack of blocking ability gave scouts issues with taking the productive Cyclone on Days 1 and 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round, with an uphill battle in seeing early playing time, as he was behindKolar, knowing that he was behind these talented receiving options, knew that he had to grow as a blocker to see time on the field.

In 2023, his second season with the team, he grew mightily as a blocking option, playing 230 snaps. 2024 was more of the same, playing 251 snaps in two less total games. At this point in his career, Kolar is making waves as an underrated blocking option who shows flashes as a receiver when given the opportunity to catch the football.

In 2025, Kolar went from a sneaky underrated option to a full-blown blocking weapon for the Ravens, playing 402 snaps, earning a career high in receiving yards and touchdowns. While his numbers were not mind-blowing, his lack of opportunities really began to shine through, as he was on the field mauling defenders and catching everything thrown his way.

It seemed mutual in the off-season for Kolar to move onto a different team where he can continue to show his blocking prowess while gaining a bit more well-earned target share. The Jim Harbaugh-led Chargers came calling, paying him a lucrative contract for a backup blocking tight end, and the former Iowa State Cyclone happily joined the team and has quickly become a fan favorite during his first offseason with the Bolts.

He was also joined by"Charlie Kolar signed a 3 year, $24,300,000 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including $7,000,000 signing bonus, $17,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $8,100,000. In 2026, Kolar will earn a base salary of $2,000,000 and a signing bonus of $7,000,000, while carrying a cap hit of $4,333,333 and a dead cap value of $17,000,000.

" Now in Los Angeles, Kolar is being paid to contribute as more than just a blocker, as he did in Baltimore. With offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel running the show, someone who likes to feature tight ends in the passing and running game, Kolar could very well be aSign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers NewsletterNate Gosney is lifelong Chargers fan and football nerd who has been writing NFL content since 2022.

As a former OL/TE in a run-only offense, he loves some old-school, tough football. Gosney also earned an Associates Degree in Journalism from Chaffey College and a Bachelors Degree in Communication Studies from Cal State San Bernardino. Follow Gosney on X for more updates: @NateGosney





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