Chargers Roster Projections: Key Battles and Questions for 2023 Season

As the Chargers prepare for the 2023 season, several key roster battles are shaping up. This article takes a closer look at projected starters and depth players across each position group, highlighting key questions and storylines to watch.

Quarterback Trey Lance 's performance in the Chargers' preseason loss to the 49ers has raised questions about his chances of securing the backup quarterback position behind Justin Herbert . With roster cuts looming, Lance's performance, along with that of players like linebacker Marlowe Wax and safety Nikko Reed, will be crucial in determining their future with the team. \Lance has undoubtedly stood out during training camp and exhibition play, making a strong case for the backup role.

The Chargers are relying on a mix of established veterans and promising rookies to fill out their roster. The running back position will be interesting to watch, with Isaiah Spiller expected to start and veteran running backs like Kimoani Vidal, Hassan Haskins, Raheim Sanders, and Scott Matlock providing depth.\Mike Williams remains a key presence in the receiving corps, alongside the talents of Tre' Harris, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, and Derius Davis. Tyler Conklin, acquired through free agency, and draft pick Oronde Gadsden join a tight end group aiming for improvement in both blocking and receiving. The offensive line has undergone changes, with Rashawn Slater's season-ending knee injury reshaping the unit. Trey Pipkins Jr. is expected to start at right tackle, while Jamaree Salyer and Andre James provide stability at left tackle and center.\On defense, the Chargers have bolstered their defensive line, addressing the loss of Poona Ford and Morgan Fox by re-signing Sebastian Joseph-Day and adding Naquan Jones and Jerry Tillery. 2023 second-round pick, Daiyan Henley, seeks to build on a promising rookie season, and veteran Joey Bosa's absence creates an opportunity for a player like Chris Rumph II to step up at edge rusher.\Sean Tucker (who missed most of camp with an injury) and Treyveon Henderson provide depth at linebacker. In the secondary, the Chargers have a mix of experience and talent, with veteran Michael Davis, up-and-coming talent like Deane Leonard, and former LSU star, Cam Hart. The safety position features a combination of strengths, with Derwin James Jr. continuing to anchor the back end and a mix of players vying for playing time





ladailynews / 🏆 332. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NFL Los Angeles Chargers Roster Predictions Trey Lance Justin Herbert 2023 Season

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hall of Fame Game Ticket Prices: 2023 Chargers-Lions ShowdownGet a breakdown of ticket prices for the 2023 Hall of Fame Game between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Chargers. Find out the most affordable options, as well as the most expensive premium seats.

Read more »

2025 NFL preseason Week 3: Analysis, 53-man roster projectionsThe final games of the 2025 preseason help flesh out key battles ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster cuts.

Read more »

Our final projections for the Jaguars 53-man rosterNews4JAX sports reporters Jamal St. Cyr and Justin Barney take a shot at predicting the 53-man roster for the upcoming season.

Read more »

Rams vs. Chargers: As Matthew Stafford tests his back, others fight for roster spotsAfter Matthew Stafford's private workout, Stetson Bennett and Xavier Smith will be among the Rams eager to play well against the Chargers.

Read more »

Chargers news: Top storylines vs. Rams, key names on roster bubble before cuts, moreThe Los Angeles Chargers are looking for a 3-0 start to the preseason, and we have storylines to watch for the battle of Los Angeles.

Read more »

Luke Grimm fighting for Chargers to keep him on 53-man rosterLuke Grimm is an undrafted free agent who is fighting to make the Los Angeles Chargers roster. His 66-yard punt return for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams certainly helps his cause.

Read more »