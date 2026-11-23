Opponents have sacked Herbert an NFL-high 39 times in 10 games or nearly four times per game, and now he’s in the league’s concussion protocol.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is sacked by New York Jets defensive tackle Jowon Briggs during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026.

it spiraled some more with the postgame news that quarterback Justin Herbert was placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol No one has been sacked more times than Herbert through the first 11 weeks of the 18-week season. Opponents have sacked Herbert 39 times in 10 games or nearly four times per game. That’s not a winning formula and it’s one of several reasons the Chargers have a 1-9 record.

Also read Chargers QB Justin Herbert in concussion protocol after 27-24 loss to Jets

Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz had the right idea. He knew the offensive line needed upgrading during this past offseason. Herbert was sacked 54 times last season, 13 more times than his previous high set one season earlier, the first with Hortiz and Coach Jim Harbaugh in their current roles. So, Hortiz addressed the Chargers’ issues up front by signing several free agent offensive linemen, including Pro Bowl center Tyler Biadasz.

Hortiz also used four of his eight draft picks on offensive linemen, includingduring training camp, left tackle Rashawn Slater needed ankle surgery after an injury in Week 4 and right tackle Joe Alt suffered a neck injury in the same game,Harbaugh started four rookies on the O-line before Alt made it back to the starting lineup in Week 8 against the Rams,. Matters didn’t improve after Alt returned to the field, with the Houston Texans sacking Herbert eight times, a career high, in The Jets then sacked Herbert six times Sunday.

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Now, the Chargers must wait until he passes a number of league-imposed medical hurdles before he is cleared to practice or to play. It could be that he’s back for practice Wednesday. Or he might be sidelined for several more days. Concussions are no joke.

The more an athlete suffers, the greater the impact. This is believed to be Herbert’s first concussion, although he has had finger, hand, rib and ankle injuries in recent seasons. He was sidelined for the final four games of 2023 because of a broken right index finger. No one is questioning Herbert’s toughness, but they are questioning the Chargers’ ability to protect him from injury.

He is, after all, the franchise’s biggest investment, with a team-leading $24 million guaranteed salary for the 2026 season and a $46 million salary cap hit. It shouldn’t have been a surprise that Geno Smith picked apart the Chargers’ defense Sunday or that New York’s running backs found plenty of room to run. Smith threw three touchdown passes and the Jets rushed for 165 yards while scoring on each of their first five possessions.

The Chargers didn’t have the services of their best defensive back, safety Derwin James Jr., who also is their most versatile player on either side of the ball. James is on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury. Top tackler Daiyan Henley, a linebacker, didn’t play because of a knee injury. , who returned to action Sunday after sitting out two games because of back spasms.

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“There’s been very few games when all of our starters have been out there. If you look at it, throughout the season, not to make excuses, but you don’t have 90 guys like you do in college, you only have 53. So, you’ve got to make them count. ”The bruised and battered Chargers play host to the bruised and battered New England Patriots on Sunday.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is sidelined by an ankle injury, and if Herbert remains in concussion protocol, the AFC wild-card rematch will be a battle of the backups.