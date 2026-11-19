The Chargers declined to make deadline trades and remain 1-8 despite beating Baltimore, while locker room footage showed Justin Herbert appearing unusually stoic amid injury and a disappointing season.

The Chargers did, after all, punt on the trade deadline, except for that failed trade where they attempted to move a young core piece to a divisional foe.

And the Chargers, at least for now, To top off the odd week full of complex feelings and stuff was some post-win locker room footage that briefly captured Justin Herbert in a strange light. As a disclaimer, Herbert is well-known for disliking the camera, so maybe none of this should be a surprise.

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Alas, here we go: Locker room footage from the win over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night briefly caught Herbert looking quite a bit more stoic than the rest of his teammates and coaches:November 17, 2026 Big deal? Probably not. That’s Herbert being Herbert. He was playing through an injury and as an uber competitive person, probably isn’t all that charged up about being 1-8 on the season.

Things have gone way off the rails compared to expectations and there are big questions about the future. Times like these, it might be wise to see the words of Mike McDaniel on the topic of his star quarterback.

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“The game of playing quarterback is so much a mental state of being, where you have to derive your self-confidence by what you do, not necessarily the results,” McDaniel said, according to The Athletic’s“because you can’t determine if you have appropriate protection or if someone’s going to win on the route or if they’re going to catch it even when they’re open. ” Still, it’s hard to blame fans who see this footage and wonder. That's what they do.

And the outside perception sometimes matching what they can actually see is strange. In all, a strange season. But the Chargers have stuck true to their word about no changes until next offseason, when actions will speak louder than words or any seconds’ worth of clips behind the scenes. Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others.

Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.