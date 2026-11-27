The Los Angeles Chargers have ruLed out quarterback Justin Herbert for Week 12 due to a concussion. DJ Uiagalelei will make his first career NFL start against the Recent England Patriots,with Jake Browning as the backup,as the team continues its struggle with a 1-9 record.

Herbert Ruled Out for Week Twelve

The Los Angeles Chargers have officially confirmed that starting quarterback Justin Herbert will miss their upcoming Week Twelve matchup against the Novel England Patriots due to a concussion. Herbert was placed in the league's concussion protocol following the team's narrow twenty-seven to twenty-four defeat against the New York Jets in the previous week. He didn't participate in any practices throughout the current week, leading to the conclusion that he isnt medically cleared to return to the field. This absence marks the first period Herbert will be sidelined due to injury since the end of the 2023 season, when he missed the final four games of that year after fracturing his finger. The news adds a significant layer of uncertainty to an already difficult season for the Chargers organization and its fan base.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh and the offensive staff are now forced to adjust their game planning with limited preparation time. the situation echoes past experiences in the league where late-breaking quarterback injuries disrupt offensive rhythm. Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel addressed the media regarding the situation,noting that he has encountered similar challenges regarding quarterback health during his previous coaching tenures. Specifically, McDaniel referenced instances involving Tua Tagovailoa when he was coaching the Miami Dolphins, where a key player entered the week in the concussion protocol with unclear status untill just before game day. Despite these challenges, the coaching staff remains committed to executing their strategic vision with whatever personnel are available on game day.

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Uiagalelei to Make First Career Begin

With Herbert out, the Chargers have turned to DJ Uiagalelei to make his first career NFL regular-season start. Uiagalelei has had a circuitous path to the professional level, beginning as one of the most highly touted quarterback recruits in his high school class. He was originally expected to follow in the footsteps of Trevor Lawrence at Clemson,but his collegiate career became turbulent. After struggling to secure the starting job at Clemson, he transferred to Oregon State and then to Florida State, where he played his final two seasons of college football. Following his college career, he went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. he spent the majority of his early professional career on the Chargers practice squad before moving to the active roster backup role in October following an injury to Trey Lance. this upcoming game represents a major milestone in his developing career.

Uiagalelei's preparation for this start has been limited by his lack of game experience at the highest level. His only regular-season appearance this season came on November eighth against the Houston Texans, where he completed two of seven passes for twenty-four yards and one touchdown in mop-up duty during a lopsided loss. Since joining the active roster,he has been thrust into a starting role prematurely, facing the defending AFC champions. The challenge is substantial, especially given the teams current standing in the league. The Chargers hold a dismal one-nine record, tying them for the worst record in the National Football League. If they can't secure a victory against New England, their playoff hopes will likely vanish completely, making every possession critical for the young quarterback making his debut.

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Backup Options and Team Struggles

Supporting Uiagalelei will be Jake Browning, who was signed to the Chargers active roster earlier in the week to serve as the backup quarterback. Browning is a thirty-year-old veteran who entered the league as an undrafted rookie out of the University of Washington in 2019. His career has been defined by his resilience and ability to bounce around multiple organizations. He began his professional journey on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad before finding stability with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2021 to 2025. During his period in Cincinnati, he saw regular-season action, most notably in 2023 when he started seven games with a record of four wins and three losses. he completed seventy point four percent of his passes for one thousand nine hundred thirty-six yards, twelve touchdowns and seven interceptions, demonstrating flashes of competence at the quarterback position.

Though,Browning's recent performance has been less consistent. in 2025, he made three starts for the Bengals but traveled winless, completing sixty-four point eight percent of his attempts for seven hundred seventy-one yards, six touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He spent period with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason before being released and subsequently signed by the Chargers. The Chargers' struggles have been multifaceted this season,with Herbert enduring his worst statistical season as a professional. He has completed a career-low sixty-two point four percent of his passes for one thousand eight hundred fifty-one yards, eight touchdowns and eleven interceptions. Furthermore, he has taken a league-high thirty-nine sacks and been taken down on twelve point four six percent of his dropbacks, highlighting the immense pressure the offensive line has failed to relieve. The team's offense ranks thirty-first in scoring, adding to the difficulties facing the new starter.

Looking Ahead for the Chargers

The Chargers face a challenging schedule as they attempt to salvage thier season. Following the game against the Patriots, the team must travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then the Las Vegas Raiders in consecutive weeks. They will finally return home in Week Fifteen to welcome the San Francisco Niners. Each of these upcoming games presents a tough test for a team that is struggling to discover its identity on both sides of the ball. The loss to the Jets dropped them further behind in their division and conference standings,putting immense pressure on the coaching staff and front office to make strategic adjustments. Whether it be thRough the performance of the young starter or the development of a viable alternative plan, the organization must discover a way to compete if they wish to avoid a historic season of failure. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining the trajectory of the franchise and the future roles of the quarterbacks currently on the roster.