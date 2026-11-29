Justin Herbert will not clear the concussion protocol in time to play for the Chargers on Sunday, positioning DJ Uiagalelei to make his first career start when Los Angeles hosts the New England Patriots.

Justin Herbert will not clear the concussion protocol in time to play for the Chargers on Sunday, positioning DJ Uiagalelei to make his first career start when Los Angeles hosts the New England Patriots.

Herbert reported symptoms following a 27-24 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, which dropped the Chargers to 1-9. He did not practice all week and was ruled out on Friday. It was a dismal season for Herbert before the injury. He has completed 62.4% of his passes for 1,851 yards and eight touchdowns with 11 interceptions while struggling to adapt to new coordinator Mike McDaniel's offense.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Herbert has taken a league-high 39 sacks, including six against the Jets. Uiagalelei is in his second NFL season, having made his debut in a 44-22 loss to the Houston Texans on Nov. 8. He completed 2 of 7 throws for 24 yards and a touchdown after replacing Herbert in the fourth quarter.